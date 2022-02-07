Aisling McCarthy to miss rest of AFLW season

West Coast Eagles midfielder Aisling McCarthy will miss the rest of the AFLW season after fracturing her left wrist in Friday’s 27-24 loss to Geelong.
McCarthy went down early in the first quarter and did not return to play after colliding with Geelong’s Georgie Prespakis in a tight contest.
The luckless Tipperary woman, who was runner-up in the Eagles Best and Fairest in 2021, is set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season in a significant blow to the Eagles’ midfield.
BREAKING: @aish_mac of the @eaglesaflw will miss rest of @aflwomens season after picking up a fractured wrist. More via @ExaminerSport. @aflw_ireland pic.twitter.com/pX8kBOiHle— Patrick Mulcahy (@PaMulSport) February 7, 2022
Meanwhile, her Eagles teammates will play their another game in their Melbourne travelling hub on Tuesday as they play St Kilda in the Trevor Barker Oval, Melbourne (6.10am start Irish time).
Mayo sisters Niamh and Grace Kelly will both play after being named in the match day 21. Niamh will line out on the wing, while Grace will start the game on the Interchange bench.
Elsewhere, the Fremantle Dockers have travelled back to Western Australia after being forced out of the state after their Round 1 clash with the Eagles due to the State Government’s Covid-19 protocols and will welcome Carlton to the Fremantle Oval on Saturday.