Weekend takeaways: Kerry's spring collection has a summer look about it

Kerry's spring collection has a summer look about it

Maybe it was a throwaway remark from a soaked manager keen to get in the shower and out the gap home. But when Jack O'Connor suggested Kerry simply "had a better shape" to them against Dublin on Saturday night, he might have been inadvertently referring to the template the Kingdom will employ for much of the coming season.

If one was to conjure the complementary attributes for a modern-day eight-to-15, it would scarcely stray from how O'Connor and his management set Kerry up on Saturday.

Two athletic midfielders, one partial to attack (Diarmuid O'Connor), the other content to sit (Jack Barry); two hard-running wing forwards, one (Dara Moynihan) with an eye for a score, the other a rangy, auxiliary midfielder (Adrian Spillane); and between them, possibly the game's best No 11 in Sean O'Shea.

Thereafter an inside line with a mean eye for goal but crucially in today's world, the willingness to make life difficult for the opposition when out of possession - plus the ability to drop deep when required and carry ball. Over the howling wind and driving rain in Tralee, there was still the feint sound of a click, like a seatbelt fitting into a buckle.

The only Kerry folk who don't like to see the jigsaw clicking into place? The likes of Micheal Burns, Tony Brosnan, Killian Spillane, Joe O'Connor, Jack Savage and Stephen O'Brien, who will be looking to embed their own talents into the shape and system as the League develops.

Tony Leen

Experience levels dropping into the red for Rebels

Is there no end to the list of experienced Cork footballers we won’t see in red this year.

The latest name added is Mark Collins, manager Keith Ricken confirming on Saturday evening that the 31-year-old has decided to step away from the inter-county set-up this year.

But given Collins turns 32 next month, it would appear his stepping away is a permanent one, rather than a year out. His departure, after 11 seasons with the county, further drains the Cork dressing-room of experience. Already on the absentee list for 2022, for a variety of different reasons, is Ruairi Deane, Michael Hurley, Sean and Mark White, Kevin O’Driscoll, Luke Connolly, and Kevin Crowley.

All bar one of the above featured in last year’s Munster final. The exception - Sean White - had been a first-team regular for a number of years before disappearing off the matchday panel in advance of last year’s championship. It remains to be seen if the many newcomers to the Cork panel will suffer for having so few experienced hands to guide them.

Eoghan Cormican

Colleges and counties can co-exist

The latest injury in the Mayo camp to a Sigerson Cup-playing footballer is sure to turn up the heat on the county v college debate. However, one man who believes they can work together with a bit of sense is Limerick manager John Kiely who has always supported his student players in the Fitzgibbon Cup. A star for NUI Galway in their win against UCC the previous Wednesday, Cian Lynch didn’t travel to Wexford but the chances of playing against Galway on Saturday night?

“Fitzgibbon matches are Tuesday/Wednesday this week so we’ll see how they go in that.” Brian O’Grady also lined out for UL last week and having initially been due to start against Wexford was brought on instead for the three minutes of additional time. “He played a full game on Thursday, he has a full game on Tuesday,” explained Kiely. “We couldn’t start him today, that wouldn’t be fair so we need these guys fit and healthy down the road. There’s only two weeks left in it now. We’ll get through the next two weeks and we’ll see where we go from there.”

John Fogarty

Where do Armagh priorities lie?

After two games, the non-believers with Armagh are reserving judgement. Sitting on top of Division One they may be, but the suspicion will be that they have done a huge amount of training at this point and others haven’t. This is not a new charge for them to face.

They played Donegal in a Dr McKenna Cup semi-final in Omagh in early 2019 and the question was asked of them after a one-point win if they had more work done at that point than anyone else. The implication here is that they are peaking at this stage in order to secure their place in the top flight. But the downside of that is that they cannot be at full tilt for the summer and Championship summer. However, one variable has changed. In years past, no matter how much control managers wanted over their players, they still went back for most of April to play games with their clubs. That no longer exists.

And perhaps the week break ahead is the ideal time to focus on deep recovery, before getting up to a certain level and timing your run for a Championship that begins for them on April 24 away to Donegal.

Declan Bogue

Defensive issues still a concern for the Cats

For the second year in a row, Antrim travelled away to Kilkenny and scored three goals against their hosts.

This comes hot on the heels of a 2021 season where the Cats looked in trouble when teams ran at them, Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final being the prime example.

Huw Lawlor looked the steady pick at full back over the last few years but he was centre back on Sunday with Conor Delaney manning the square and while Lawlor did a decent job out the field he was probably missed closer to his own goal.

Antrim’s full forward line of Sean Elliott, Neil McManus and Conor Johnston ended the game with a goal each as well as scoring 3-3 between them so Brian Cody will be hoping he can solve these issues over the course of the league.

Mikey Butler and David Blanchfield had their first league starts in defence and they looked decent on the ball but the forward threat of Tipperary in a week’s time may tell us more in that regard.

There’s then Paddy Deegan and Padraig Walsh who are both being tried out the field at midfield and centre forward in the absence of the Ballyhale Shamrocks players and where their future positions lie will be most interesting.

Robert Cribbin

Time to double up

It can be hard enough getting big crowds to most league games so when the opportunity to double up presents itself, then really every effort should be made to do just that.

It can be hard on pitches at this time of year but not impossible to accommodate two games on the same day. The league schedule this year sees Galway hosting Offaly in hurling and football, and then also entertaining Clare in both codes. The Tribesmen will also travel to Cork for hurling and football league games.

But all of those fixtures will be on different weekends and not as double-headers. It might not, of course, be possible to accommodate every team in the country with double-headers but surely some adjustments could be made to the programme.

It would, at the very least, made the double-header attractive to away supporters but, unfortunately, it has not happened with this block of fixtures and a chance to promote the games has not been availed of. Accordingly, we can expect crowds of 3-4,000 in grounds capable of holding 25,000 or more and, in a lot of cases such as Galway v Offaly yesterday, the match seriously lacks atmosphere.

John Fallon

Officials working overtime in Parnell Park

As the supporters filtered out of Parnell Park into the side-streets of Donnycarney, the main topic of discussion centred on the number of cards issued by referee Colum Canning.

Granted, both managers conceded the degree of physicality that both teams brought to the enjoyable contest but a combined tally of 12 yellow cards, two black cards and two red cards seemed excessive given the evidence before our eyes.

Certainly, Cian O’Callaghan seemed unfortunate to receive a black card when attempting to tackle Colin Dunford early on with double punishment exacted by Stephen Bennett as he rammed home the resultant penalty.

Of course, O’Callaghan received a second yellow late on, albeit with few quibbles over this decision, and there was little argument when Dublin goalkeeper Sean Brennan also saw ten minutes in the sin bin when fouling Sean Prendergast and affording Bennett another opportunity to showcase his dead-ball prowess.

Conor Prunty was another player to see red, and the Abbeyside player could count himself unlucky to be picked out following the one prolonged melee that involved over a dozen players by its conclusion.

Four players were booked following this exchange with Prunty, who enjoyed a fine game patrolling Ronan Hayes, seeing red in injury time after another innocuous-looking challenge on Conor Burke.

As one supporter shouted from the stand in the second-half, “It’s a physical game”, and referees might need to take that into account more often.

Ronan Mac Lochlainn

Fears for tiers in Meath and Down

The Tailteann Cup will be high on the minds of both Meath and Down when they meet at, ironically, Pairc Tailteann next Sunday week. Both teams are rooted to the foot of Division 2 after losing their opening two games and a third consecutive defeat for either team would leave them facing into a serious relegation battle. The two teams that are relegated from Division 2 will have to play in the inaugural Tailteann Cup this summer, unless they make it to their respective provincial finals.

Meath, Leinster finalists in 2019 and 2020, reached the Super 8s in 2019 and having ran Dublin close at Croke Park last summer would view demotion to the second tier championship as a massive step backwards.

"It's a big game for everybody, for ourselves and for Down," agreed Meath manager Andy McEntee of the Round 3 tie. "But look, nothing changes really. Whether it's Division 2 or Division 1, every game is a big game so we've just got to dust ourselves off and get ready for the next one."

Meanwhile, Limerick and Westmeath, unbeaten in Division 3, can both take a giant step away from the Tailteann Cup with Round 3 wins over Louth and Longford respectively, placing them on the cusp of promotion.

Paul Keane