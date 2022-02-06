Declan Bonner: 'Division 1 is a very unforgiving place'

Although he dubbed Division 1 “an unforgiving place” in the wake of their five-point win over Kildare, Donegal boss Declan Bonner might have acknowledged his team could have been tested more.

There was a stage in the second half when Donegal, who had been six points up, were tagged back to three and had lost their two most influential players — captain Michael Murphy and Jason McGee, both of whom had hobbled off.

However, when things finally heated up following the hailstorms, Kildare missed four decent point-scoring chances and Donegal got their act together.

“It was important to get two points,” said Bonner. “They’re never easy gained. We came under the cosh in the third quarter, but we got control again going into the last 15 minutes.

“We finished better. We didn’t have Michael for the majority of this game and we don’t have Hughie McFadden, who is our vice captain. Lads are standing to stand up and that’s important for us moving forward.

“Division 1 is a very unforgiving place. You need to be at the levels every day you go out. Hopefully we’ll have one or two more experienced players back for the next game.”

A goal from Kildare’s Jimmy Hyland put the visitors 1-3 to 0-5 ahead in the first half, although goals from Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty got Donegal ahead. On the face of it, they looked relatively comfortable, 2-7 to 1-4 ahead at half-time.

Donegal had drawn their opening fixture having been pegged back from five down against Mayo at Markievicz Park, while Kildare had bridged that same deficit to pick up a point from Kerry in Newbridge, so everyone at MacCumhaill Park knew it was far from over.

In the second half, Kildare came back to 2-7 to 1-7, but the home side held their nerve to get over the line, the Lilywhites left to rue their missed opportunities.

Murphy, the Donegal captain, and Kildare midfielder Kevin Feely went off just after the midpoint of the first half. At the time, Donegal were 0-5 to 0-3 in front and, almost instantly, Hyland slapped a Ben McCormack centre past Shaun Patton on 22 minutes.

If there was a worry from the Donegal support, it was there and then. A few more would follow when the steam was still coming from the teacups after half-time.

Without Murphy, though, Donegal impressed from there until the end of the half with two goals turning the tide: Firstly, from an energetic Eoghan Ban Gallagher break on 27 minutes, McBrearty drove past Aaron O’Neill.

In the first minute of first-half injury-time, with Kildare hemmed in, Michael Langan waited to release McHugh, who took the chance with aplomb. With Hyland leading the line and Ryan Houlihan and Kevin Flynn posting scores, Kildare clawed their way back into it, but Conor O’Donnell kicked his third point of the day to arrest the Donegal slide. A fine individual point from Shane O’Donnell and a fourth from Langan made sure of the home win.