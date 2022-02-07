'I’ve never seen that in my life before': Feargal Logan will appeal Tyrone's four red cards

Tyrone had four players red-carded after a fracas in injury-time in a chastening 2-14 to 0-14 defeat to neighbours Armagh.

There were five points in it when Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, and Kieran McGeary were all sent to the line, along with Armagh’s Greg McCabe, as the clock slipped into the red.

Appeals will be sought from both sides to clear their players for the resumption of the league in a fortnight.

Tyrone joint manager Feargal Logan — synonymous with testing the GAA rules book down through the years — confirmed Tyrone will appeal.

“I’ve never seen that in my life before, and I’ve been around a lot of football,” said an exasperated Logan afterwards.

“Four men getting straight red cards like that... Let’s just hope we can get a good look at the video, and things will potentially balance themselves out again. It didn’t seem that one-sided a row to me, but anyway all we can do for the moment is live with it, as best we can.”

His opposite number Kieran McGeeney gave early indication that Armagh would seek to clear Greg McCabe from the same incident.

“Literally, you see where we stand, we can hardly see the game, never mind that,” he explained.

“Talking to Greg there, he feels hard done by. When you have a bit schemozzle like that there, it’s really hard to see. I’m sure everybody’s going to be looking at videos tonight and there’s going to be solicitors all over the place.”

While McGeeney urges Armagh fans not to get carried away — “I’ve been around long enough to know that if you’re smiling in February, you’re not always smiling in August” — the shine will remain on this for a long time for Orchard fanatics.

In front of a crowd of 14,328 in a squally Athletic Grounds, Armagh ran through the 2021 All-Ireland champions like they were a club side.

The huge crowd was no doubt encouraged by last week’s six-point victory over Dublin and this was expected to be a more realistic test, coming signposted as it was.

By half-time, Tyrone were 2-8 to 0-4 adrift. It could have been an awful lot more as Armagh also created three goal chances that they weren’t able to capitalise upon.

It took seven minutes for the first major to arrive. For this game, Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney moved Rian O’Neill to a deeper position.

He created the first goal with a ball inside to Greg McCabe and with Liam Rafferty caught under the dropping ball, he made space to dispatch his shot to the net.

Tyrone replied with points from Darragh Canavan and Michael McKernan, but the space afforded to Armagh soon told as they ran in six of the next seven points.

The second goal arrived in first-half injury time when Connaire Mackin secured possession from an Armagh kickout. It was worked to the completely unmarked Tiernan Kelly who drew the defence before slipping to Jason Duffy who skipped around Niall Morgan to plant the ball in the net.

Tyrone managed to narrow the lead to six by the end. But with a raft of suspensions to follow, this was a meltdown from the Red Hands.

Armagh will know that some feel they are peaking early. It has happened to other teams in the past but there is no club-only month of April to contend with. Perhaps their approach may yet be seen to be ultimately correct.