Andy McEntee admits he got 'a little bit frustrated' during Roscommon defeat

Anthony Cunningham admitted Conor Cox was “very pushy” about starting for Roscommon who secured back-to-back wins in Division 2 thanks largely to the Kerry native’s excellence.

Former Kingdom attacker Cox struck seven points as Roscommon backed up their Round 1 win over Cork with another significant result to leave promotion within their sights.

A seven-point burst in the lead up to half-time, with three of those scores coming from Cox, nudged the Connacht outfit nine clear at half-time and there was 10 between them during the third quarter.

Meath launched a mini-revival which whittled down the deficit to just three but, for the second Sunday running, a slow start while playing into a stiff wind against western opposition, cost them dearly as Roscommon replicated Galway’s win over Andy McEntee’s men.

Both manager McEntee and nephew James McEntee were shown straight red cards in stoppage time following a melee. Substitute James was sanctioned by referee Jerome Henry for clashing with Roscommon midfielder Ultan Harney while boss Andy was apparently ordered off for dissent, acknowledging afterwards that he got “a little bit frustrated”.

Meath have two weeks to prepare for their Round 3 tie against Down while Roscommon will welcome Clare to Dr Hyde Park with Cox likely to be even fitter as he recovers from the injury that ruled him out of the Cork game.

“Conor pulled a hamstring so we couldn’t risk him against Cork,” said Cunningham of the Listowel man. “This game might have come a week too soon for him as well but he was very pushy that he played. He’s the same as everyone else, they need to play the league matches because you can only train so much. He got through it well and he’ll have two weeks now of further rehab.”

Roscommon’s form is all the more impressive as they’ve been missing Ciarain and Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s) and David Murray and the Daly brothers (Padraig Pearses) due to club commitments. They’re all expected back in training this week.

But Meath’s injured stars — Conor McGill, Bryan Menton, and Ronan Jones — aren’t expected back in the short term and both Cathal Hickey and Shane Walsh had to withdraw from this game after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Royals, trailing 1-12 to 1-3 at half-time and by 10 points with 44 minutes on the clock, kicked seven points in a row and held Roscommon scoreless for over 30 minutes. But things turned sour when James McEntee was adjudged to have struck out at Harney, earning him a red card and prompting a melee.

When order was restored, manager McEntee was also shown a straight red card.

“The referee did what he had to do, or did what he felt he had to do,” said long-serving manager McEntee. “I suppose I got a little bit frustrated. When you see people trying to get other people sent off it’s a bit disappointing so that’s frustrating.”

Jordan Morris led the Meath revival in the second half while McEntee said he’s happy with the development of newcomers Harry Hogan and Eoin Harkin at the back. But they need to start picking up points.

“Nobody likes losing, they’re all very dedicated to this and nobody likes losing so of course they’re low in the dressing room but we have another five games to go,” insisted the manager.

Aside from Cox, Donie and Enda Smith impressed for Roscommon and Cunningham praised midfielders Harney and Eddie Nolan.

“The two boys at midfield towered it in there for long periods,” said Cunningham.