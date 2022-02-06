High drama as Down pip Carlow, Meath edge Kildare

Meath and Down got off to a solid start in their chase for promotion from Division 2A of the Allianz Hurling League when they won one-score games against Kildare and Carlow respectively yesterday.

Jack Regan racked up 0-12 for Meath at St. Conleth’s park as they edged out Kildare by 0-18 to 0-15, having led by eight at half time. David Qualter, Johnny Byrne and Jack Travers all pointed as Kildare set about reducing the deficit, but the goal they needed to really put Meath on the back foot never came.

Perhaps the most dramatic scenes anywhere in the country yesterday were at McKenna Park in Ballycran, where John Michael Nolan’s goal after 70 minutes seemed to snatch victory for Carlow against Down, only for Marc Fisher to fire one in at the opposite end four minutes later to give Down a 2-10 to 1-12 victory.

A goal from Oisín McManus meant that Down led by the narrowest of margins, 1-4 to 0-6, at the interval, and throughout the second half there was never more than a couple of points in it before things really exploded into life in the closing stages.

Donegal were the big winners in round one of Division 2B, putting London to the sword at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

London needed to use the wind better than they did in the first half and racked up a lot of wides, while Ritchie Ryan, Davin Flynn and Josh Cronolly McGee were far more accurate at the other end, Cronolly McGee adding the side’s goal after 32 minutes to make it 1-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

Flynn, a Roscrea native, brought his tally to 0-6 while Ritchie Ryan’s two late goals meant that he finished up with 2-8 for the day for the home side.

Wicklow produced a big comeback at James Stephens Park in Ballina to salvage a 2-15 each draw against Mayo, having trailed by six points with 15 minutes to play before John Toomey’s goal brought them back into it.

While 1-12 for Gerard O’Kelly Lynch wasn’t enough for Sligo at Celtic Park on Saturday, where first half goals against the wind from Gerald Bradley and Tiernan McHugh gave Derry a lead they never relinquished en route to a 2-14 to 1-14 win.

Pádraig Kelly, who was named as Roscommon joint-captain during the week after his return to the senior county panel, came up trumps with a stoppage-time equaliser to secure a 0-20 to 1-17 draw against Tyrone at Dr. Hyde Park.

Cathal Dolan, Eoin Fitzgerald and Mickey Joe Egan were to the fore as Roscommon hit the opening eight points of the game inside the first 12 minutes, but their momentum stalled and a half-time lead of nine points was retrievable.

CJ McGourty’s goal turbo-charged the Ulster side and a string of points from Damien Casey pushed them in front, before Kelly secured a share of the spoils.

Louth did all the hurling in the first half of their local derby against Armagh on Saturday in the Athletic Grounds, Conor Deane catching the eye in particular with a goal and a stunning point from a sideline, and when Paul Matthews fired in a goal for the Wee County at the start of the second half, they led by seven points. Two goals from Eoin McGuinness and several scores from Dean Gaffney, including a stoppage-time winner, meant it was Armagh who won out by 2-16 to 3-12, while Warwickshire couldn’t build on a quick start against Monaghan and also lost by one, 1-12 to 2-8 in Birmingham.

The action was more one-sided in Division 3B, where Francis McBrien goaled and was red-carded in Fermanagh’s 1-20 to 0-13 win over Cavan, while Leitrim beat Lancashire by 4-16 to 2-8 at Abbotstown.