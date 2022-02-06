Late Stephen Bennett score earns Waterford point in Parnell Park

Dublin 0-21 Waterford 2-15

A 74th-minute point from Stephen Bennett earned Waterford a share of the spoils with Dublin in their scrappy and fractious Allianz National Hurling League Division 1 Group B encounter at a blustery Parnell Park on Sunday afternoon.

Two penalties from the Deise full-forward, one in either half, looked likely to hand the visitors an opening day victory but Dublin deserved their point after a committed performance that re-enforced their encouraging start to the year.

With the strong breeze at their backs, the hosts started on the front foot through early scores from Rian McBride, Conor Burke and Donal Burke before Waterford opened their account through a Bennett free in the sixth minute.

Bennett was central four minutes later as he emphatically converted a penalty after Cian O’Callaghan was adjudged to have impeded Colin Dunford in full flow, with the Dublin corner-back sending ten minutes in the sin bin as a result.

Successive points from DJ Foran and Austin Gleeson extended the visitors’ lead midway through the half but the lively Fergal Whitely, Danny Sutcliffe and Eoghan O’Donnell all found their range to push Dublin 0-11 to 1-4 ahead by half-time.

Donal Burke kept Dublin’s noses in front as the contest evolved but Bennett’s 55th minute penalty that saw Sean Brennan receive a black card edged Waterford ahead and seemingly headed for victory.

However, with O’Callaghan and Conor Prunty receiving their marching orders in the closing stages, Dublin pushed ahead through Burke’s 12th point of the day but Bennett had the last word as his late free ensured an equitable conclusion to affairs.

Scorers for Dublin: D Burke (0-12, 10f, 1 ’65); C Burke (0-2), E O’Donnell, C Crummey, R McBride, D Sutcliffe, F Whitely, R Hayes, E Dillon (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett (2-10, 2-0 pen, 0-8f, 0-1 ’65); DJ Foran (0-3); A Gleeson, C Dunford (0-1 each).

DUBLIN: S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; J Madden, P Smyth, J Bellew; C Burke, C Crummey; D Sutcliffe; R McBride, D Burke; F Whitely, R Hayes, C Currie.

Subs: E Dillon for Currie (49), A Nolan for Hayes (54), D Keogh for Brennan (65).

WATERFORD: B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, K Bennett; J Fagan, I Daly, T Barron; C Daly, J Prendergast; DJ Foran, A Gleeson, P Curran; Shane Bennett, Stephen Bennett, C Dunford.

Subs: M Kiely for Shane Bennett (49), B Power for Dunford (61), C Kirwan for Gleeson (68).

Referee: Colum Cunning (Antrim).