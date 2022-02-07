James Horan happy with how Mayo overcame 'ropey' first half to defeat Monaghan

Recent history tells us that Mayo enjoy their trips to Clones at this time of year.

This hard-fought win over Monaghan was the third time in six years that the Westerners have left St Tiernach’s Park with two league points and a spring in their step.

A goal from Jason Doherty in the 54th minute set Mayo on their way to their first victory of this Division 1 campaign and condemned Monaghan to their first defeat of the year.

It was little wonder than that James Horan looked satisfied after a hard day’s work.

“I think getting the two points is important at this time of the year, but I think we put on pressure a bit better in the second half and I thought our passing improved. It was very crisp. And our support runs from the back were very good.

“A lot of stuff that was very good, so very happy with that. Our first half was a bit ropey again and Monaghan could have had a couple of goals,” he added.

“But we stuck in there. We grinded it out very well. I’m very pleased with the second half, in particular. But to get two points up here against a team like that is very pleasing for sure.”

Mayo’s latest success was built on the foundation of a much-improved second-half display.

Monaghan had deservedly led by 1-8 to 1-7 at the interval, but once Doherty’s goal hit the Monaghan net, things began to change.

The experience and influence of the likes of Lee Keegan, Aidan O’Shea and Ryan O’Donoghue began to tell and Monaghan struggled to make any inroads as they seemed to run out of ideas.

Seamus McEneaney’s men also missed a plethora of chances, shooting ten wides in total, and registering just a single point — from a Conor McManus free — in the last 25 minutes.

And yet Mayo still needed a last-gasp goalmouth block from Paddy Durcan to deny Ryan McAnespie a dramatic winning goal.

“I thought we had a lot of possession in the second half,” remarked James Horan.

“I thought Lee Keegan, in particular, and Paddy Durcan, gave us real impetus and kept the pressure on them. They were on the back foot a little but in the second half.

“That gave us the momentum and we wore them down a little bit. In the last ten minutes I thought we were very dominant and deserved our win. Now there was a little scare there at the end, but I thought overall we did well.”

Doherty’s goal left Mayo a point ahead and substitute Conor Loftus doubled that lead in the 65th minute.

Man of the match Ryan O’Donoghue — who finished with 1-6 — landed the insurance score for the Connacht champions when he converted a free four minutes later.

Unfortunately, despite maintaining their unbeaten start to the campaign, Mayo’s victory was overshadowed by an ankle injury to Eoghan McLaughlin late in the first half.

The wing-back was stretchered off after being treated on the field for five minutes.

“It needs a scan, hopefully it’s not as serious as first thought,” explained Horan.

“A lot of that is precaution. We’ll have to see in the morning when the swelling goes down a little bit. But hopefully it won’t be as bad as it looked.” The game began in a welter of excitement when the relentless Ryan O’Donoghue fired in Mayo’s first goal in the sixth minute from close-range.

A point moments later from Fionn McDonagh eased the visitors 1-1 to 0-1 ahead.

However, the cheers from their huge band of supporters had barely died down when Jack McCarron palmed the ball into the Mayo net to level the match for the first time.

The teams were level five times during the opening half and the second period was just as tight and tense. But it ended in a rare home defeat for Monaghan.

“It’s very disappointing, the misses we had in the first half,” lamented ‘Banty’ McEneaney. “Then again in the second half we had thirteen shots and only three scores, and you can’t be that wasteful against a team of that experience like Mayo has.

“It’s disappointing and our execution is probably the most disappointing part, for probably two weeks in a row.”

When the National League resumes in two weeks’ time, James Horan will take his Mayo team to Croke Park to face Dublin while Monaghan make the short trip to Armagh.

Scorers for Mayo: R O’Donoghue (1-6, 5fs); J Doherty (1-0); C O’Shea, F McDonagh, D O’Connor, C Loftus (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: J McCarron (1-3, 1f); G Mohan (1 mark), A Woods (0-2 each); K O’Connell, M Bannigan (1f), S Carey (1f), C McManus (1f) (0-1 each).

MAYO: R Hennelly; B Harrison, P O’Hora, L Keegan; P Durcan, M Plunkett, E McLaughlin; C O’Shea, S Coen; F McDonagh, D O’Connor, B Walsh; A Orme, J Doherty, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: A O’Shea for Coen (25); R Brickenden for McLaughlin (34, inj); C Loftus for McDonagh (45); J Flynn for C O’Shea (49); D McHugh for Harrison (63, inj).

MONAGHAN: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; R McAnespie, D Ward, C McCarthy; D Hughes, N Kearns; K O’Connell, M Bannigan, S Carey; J McCarron, G Mohan, A Woods.

Subs: C McManus for O’Connell (43); S Hanratty for McCarthy (55); A Mulligan for Woods (55); D Garland for McCarron (63); K Lavelle for Kearns (64).

Referee: S Hurson (Tyrone).