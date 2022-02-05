Final quarter surge secures point for Wicklow

Midfielder Dean Healy started the Wicklow recovery in the 58th minute with a cheeky goal
Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 20:52
Mark Kennedy, Aughrim

Allianz FL Division 3: Wicklow 1-10  Fermanagh 2-7 

Wicklow's footballers had to come with a late burst in the final quarter to secure a share of the league points with Fermanagh in their Division 3 game at Aughrim.

Fermanagh led by 2-4 to 0-2 at half-time and things were not looking at all bright for Wicklow at the three-quarter stage as they failed to make a dent in the Fermanagh lead which now stood at 2-6 to 0-5.

Midfielder Dean Healy started the Wicklow recovery in the 58th minute with a cheeky goal and points by Healy again, Andy Maher and Mark Kenny brought the sides level 1-9 to 2-6 as the game went into injury-time.

Sub Gary McKenna edged Fermanagh back in front but with virtually the last kick Wicklow's Oisin McGraynor drilled a free between the sticks to level it one more time.

Both teams had to contend with a treacherous wind. It favoured Fermanagh in the first half but they took some time to get clued in, shooting four wides in rapid succession.

Wicklow trailed by only 0-3 to 0-2 after 17 minutes but were hit by two goals from Sean Quigley and centre forward Conall Jones and Fermanagh might well have raised another green flag or two.  

Wicklow took time to get into the groove in the second half until midfielder Healy found the net and triggered the late surge that secured a point.

Scorers for Wicklow: D Healy (1-3); M Kenny (0-3,  1 free); A Maher (0-2); M Jackson, O McGraynor (0-1 free each)

Scorers for Fermanagh: S Quigley (1-3, 1 free); C Jones (1-1); R Lyons, G McKenna, D McGurn (0-1 each).

WICKLOW: M Jackson P O'Keane, N Devereux, M Stone, A Maher, N Donnelly, D Fitzgerald, D Healy, P O'Toole, E Murtagh, P Cunningham,  M Kenny, A Murphy, D Devereux, E Darcy.

Subs: K Quinn for Devereux ((Ht), R Lambert for M Jackson, O McGraynor, for A Murphy,m R Stokes, for P Cunningham.

FERMANAGH: S McNally, G Cavanagh, J Cassidy, J McMahon, D McCusker, J Largo Elis, S Mcgulligan, R Jones , D McGurn, B Horan, C Jones, A Breen 6, C Corrigan, R Lyons, S Quigley.

Subs: T Bogue for S McGullion, (Ht), G McKenna, for C Jones (56) 

Referee: David Hickey

