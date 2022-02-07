Brian Cody unimpressed with 'very average' Kilkenny performance

Kilkenny were far from their fluent best but they still had enough to claim a three-point victory over Antrim in the National League opener in a blustery UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon.

In similar circumstances to the corresponding fixture a year ago, Antrim gave the Cats plenty of trouble and once again hit Kilkenny for three goals.

The hosts needed goalkeeper Darren Brennan to keep their noses in front late on when he saved from Donal Nugent and as well as that save a brace of goals from Martin Keoghan helped the Cats keep Antrim at bay.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody wasn’t too impressed with his side’s display over the 70 minutes.

“We were very, very average overall. We were never really comfortable in the game. Antrim got an early goal. We took a long time to get back into the game. We kept going and we definitely improved in the second half.

“For the first half of the second half we were good. After that Antrim came back into it again. We won the game. That is the most important thing.

"We had to dig out the win, but you would expect nothing less. Any team Antrim meet will have to dig out a result."

As well as lining out without the Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent who will face Ballygunner in the All-Ireland club final on Saturday, a couple of third-level players were also missing including the likes of Niall Brassil and Cian Kenny.

“There’s a couple of lads playing Fitzgibbon Cup at the moment so we decided to play without a few of them today as we can’t overload lads.

“The Institute of Technology, Carlow game was unfortunately brought forward to Tuesday night and we just didn’t play those lads as they would only be running the risk of injury so we didn’t risk any of them.

“We’d hope to have them available for the Tipperary game so we’ll see how that goes,” Cody added.

Like they did when defeating Clare in last year's opener, Antrim were fired up and it only took them two minutes to find the net with Sean Elliott shooting past Darren Brennan.

Kilkenny were very wasteful throughout the first half with 10 wides in total and they were thankful to Keoghan finding the net on the stroke of half-time to level up matters.

The Cats then kicked on in the third quarter with 1-5 without reply including Keoghan nabbing his second goaled effort.

Antrim refused to throw in the towel though and further goals from Conor Johnston and Neil McManus ensured a dramatic ending to the contest.

A couple of John Donnelly points kept Brian Cody's team in front while Antrim also had Niall O'Connor sent off late on.

Antrim did have one last chance before the end when Donal Nugent flicked the sliotar towards goal but a Darren Brennan save meant Kilkenny held on for a 2-15 to 3-9 success but the Cats know major improvement will be needed in the coming weeks if they are to be in contention for ultimate league honours.

Antrim on the other hand showed they will be no pushover during this league and they can go forward with much confidence after really troubling Kilkenny.

Kilkenny will now face Tipperary next Sunday in Thurles with Antrim playing host to Dublin a day earlier.