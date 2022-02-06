Cavan pass Wexford test with ease to make it two from two

Gearóid McKiernan scored 0-5 for Cavan. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 17:17
Kevin Carney

Cavan 0-17 Wexford 1-8

Cavan won pulling up at Kingspan Breffni Park en route to maintaining their 100% record in the early stages of their Allianz Football League Division 4 campaign.

In difficult conditions, Cavan’s James Smith and Wexford’s Michael Furlong were both black-carded while three players from each side saw yellow in the opening 20 minutes.

Cavan went on the offensive from the get-go and, but for a brilliant save by Dáire Brooks to deny Patrick Lynch late in the first half, would have been out of sight at the interval.

The hosts were disciplined in defence, dominant in the middle and clinical up front as they sauntered their way to a 0-12 to 0-3 half-time lead.

It was a much more even affair in the second half as Cavan stuttered to consolidate their cushioned lead and a great goal (54) by Wexford sub. John Turbritt made it a six-point game, 0-13 to 1-4.

The visitors retained the momentum they had built up in the dregs of the first half and a fine Kevin O’Grady point kept the pressure on the Ulstermen.

Crucially, Wexford’s limitations in the business end of the field hampered their attempts to reel in their opponents in the run-in and points from Padraig Faulkner and the in-form Gearóid McKiernan proved more than enough to keep Shane Roche’s men at arms’ length.

Scorers for Cavan: G McKiernan (0-5, 1f); R Galligan (0-3, 3 '45s); P Lynch (0-2); G Smith, P Faulkner, K Clarke, O Kiernan, J Smith, M Reilly, T Galligan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: J Turbritt (1-3, 2f); M Rossiter (1f), K O’Grady (0-2 each); ​B Brosnan (0-1).

CAVAN: R Galligan; G Smith, P Faulkner, K Brady; C Conroy, K Clarke, O Kiernan; J Smith, T Galligan; C Madden, G McKiernan, C Moynagh; Cormac O’Reilly, P Lynch, L Fortune.

Subs: C Smith for C O’Reilly (44); M Reilly for C Conroy (49); Caoimhín O’Reilly for P Lynch (62); N Murray for G Smith (67).

WEXFORD: D Brooks; E Porter, M Furlong, L O’Connor; P Hughes, M O’Connor, D Furlong; L Coleman, D Lyons; T Byrne, K O’Grady, A Tobin; G Malone, M Rossiter, B Brosnan.

Subs: N Hughes for D Lyons (32); E Nolan for M Rossiter (49); J Turbritt for A Tobin (49); R Brooks for B Brosnan (49); C Carty for N Hughes (57).

Ref: T Murphy (Galway)

