'Little things didn’t go right' for Gneeveguilla on Croke Park voyage

Gneeveguilla manager Seánie O’Leary was magnanimous in defeat and he was keen to give credit to newly crowned All-Ireland junior club football champions Kilmeena.

“We have to give total respect and applaud our opponents today. Kilmeena were a very good side, we knew their strengths. They have a very good midfield and a very good half-back line. They moved the ball well and were able to turn us over in places where we haven’t been pressurised for a while. I have to give credit to Kilmeena in fairness.

“We knew we had to be at our best. These Mayo fellas love football as well as ourselves. Any player that wears a Mayo jersey is a good footballer. They had a lot of experience. They were ready to hold possession. They are very intelligent footballers. We knew that coming in.

“Our lads kept plugging away. We had four chances of a goal, I don’t know who got a hold on it, their keeper, it just didn’t go in. It is very disappointing for the players and the panel. They have given it everything since bouncing back from our county final defeat. They are a credit to their families, I couldn’t talk more highly of the Gneeveguilla club and their players.

“Little things didn’t go right, maybe it was the occasion. Our kick-passing game didn’t get going. When you get beaten, you point to everything. I think we just have to give credit to the team that beat us, that is where I stand.

“As sport goes, there is a winner and a loser. What you can learn from a defeat is what makes you stronger.

“I think there is a lot more to come from Gneeveguilla. I’ve had three years with them and couldn’t talk more highly of their club. I’m delighted to have managed this bunch. Extremely disappointed we didn’t get over the final line.

"Sport can be cruel.”

Kilmeena boss John Reilly was understandably delighted with the victory, and pointed to the incredible support that roared them on.

“This is massive. The whole parish is out there. My mother-in-law is at home minding the farm for me. Everyone came up. There were people from Sligo, Donegal and Dublin. People came home from England for the game. How often do you think you are going to be in Croke Park? It is a dream come true for every player out there. It is a dream for me as a manager.

The result is also good news for James Horan and Mayo football.

“Jack (Carney) is definitely on the point of returning to the Mayo senior panel. Darragh (Keaveney) and Sean (Ryder), if they get a call will be saying give us a week or two to recover.

“The guys need to recover. And also they need to enjoy this. Our football is always about being in the present and being joyful. Bring determination, bring courage and unselfishness but most of all bring cheerfulness to your play.”