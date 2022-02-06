Glen contingent help keep Derry's winning start on track

Derry kept their 100% record in Division 2 of the Allianz Football League as they eased past Offaly in Tullamore on Sunday.
Conor Glass of Derry and Glen was on top form for the Ulster side. Picture: INPHO/John McVitty

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 16:13
Brian Lowry

Derry 2-13 Offaly 0-7

The driving wind played havoc with the game and Offaly, who played against it in the opening half, struggled to make an impact on the game.

Derry, on the flipside, were more economical with their use of the ball when they faced the elements in the second half and cruised to the win.

Shane McGuigan was in top form hitting 1-6 while the Glen contingent, headed up by Conor Glass and Ciaran McFaul also stood out for Rory Gallagher's men.

Derry bossed the opening half and led 0-9 to 0-2 coming up to half-time but got a real fillip with the last play of the half. Ciaran McFaul's effort dropped short into the hands of Offaly keeper Paddy Dunican but an onrushing Niall Loughlin managed to force the ball out of his hands and into the net to give Derry a 10-point interval lead.

Offaly never looked like bridging the gap in the second half and while Derry didn't pull up any trees either, they had the foundations laid. They led by 11 points with five minutes to go and despite a late Faithful surge, Shane McGuigan found the net injury to compound Offaly's misery.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (1-6, 5f); N Loughlin (1-2, 1f); B Rogers, P McGrogan, B Heron, C McFaul, L Murray (0-1 each).

Scorers for Offaly: D Hyland (0-3); B Carroll (0-2); D Hogan, P Dunican (f) (0-1 each).

DERRY: O Lynch; S Downey, C McCluskey, B Rogers; P McGrogan, C Doherty, C McFaul; C Glass, E Bradley; P Cassidy, S McGuigan, E Doherty; B Heron, N Loughlin, L Murray.

Subs: N Toner for L Murrray (49), M Downey for B Heron (54), P McNeill for C McCluskey (59), P Cassidy for E Doherty (61), D Cassidy for P Cassidy (69)

OFFALY: P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; L Pearson, J Maloney, C Doyle; J Hayes, B Carroll; C Donnelly, D Dempsey, D Hyland; A Sullivan, B Allen, R McNamee.

Subs: C Egan for J Maloney (45), N McNamee for B Allen (49), J Bryant for A Sullivan (56), J O'Connor for C Doyle (58), C Donoghue for L Pearson (64).

Referee: D Goldrick (Meath).

