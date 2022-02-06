Pat Spillane Jnr on target as Sligo crush Carlow

PAT Spillane Jnr marked his second appearance for Sligo by contributing two points as a second-half substitute in the 23-point mauling of a depleted Carlow, 0-28 to 0-5, at a windy Markievicz Park.
Pat Spillane of Sligo 

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 16:16
Liam Maloney, Markievicz Park

Sligo 0-28 Carlow 0-5 

The hosts fully exploited Carlow's list of eight absentees, a mixture of injuries and two suspended players, Jamie Clarke and Darragh Foley. Sligo went in front through a fourth minute point from Alan Reilly and were ahead for the entire fixture.

A point from Colm Hulton, Carlow's only scorer, saw the visitors only a point down after 11 minutes, 0-2 to 0-1, but that would be as close as Carlow would get. Sligo, who played against the wind in the first-half, were 0-8 to 0-3 up at half-time. Their lead should have been greater but full-forward Niall Murphy blasted a goal chance over in first-half stoppage time.

Still, Murphy contributed nine points in total, six of which came during the second-half that Sligo totally dominated, with Luke Towey, a key player for Sigerson Cup semi-finalists DCU Dóchas Éireann, also impressing.

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy (0-9, 4f); L Towey, S Carrabine, A Reilly, P Hughes (1 'mark') (0-3 each); P Spillane, D Quinn (0-2 each); P Kilcoyne, C Griffin, E Kilgannon ('45) (0-1 each). 

Scorers for Carlow: C Hulton (0-5, 3f).

SLIGO: E Kilgannon, E Lyons, E McGuinness, P McNamara, N Mullen, P Kilcoyne, K Cawley, C Griffin, P Laffey, S Carrabine, L Towey, M Gordon, A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy 

Subs: D Quinn for P Laffey, (12); P Spillane for A Reilly, (49); G Gorman for C Griffin, (54); M Walsh for N Mullen, (55); K Gavigan for S Carrabine, (60); D Phillips for K Cawley, (64). 

CARLOW: C Cunningham, L Roberts, K Bradley, D Curran, D O'Brien, J McCabe, S Buggy, M Ware, C Doyle, N Hickey, J Morrissey, S Clarke, C Crowley, C Lomax, C Hulton 

Subs: P Deering for J McCabe, (42); N Pender for K Bradley, (46); H Hegarty for S Buggy, (54); P Hynes for N Hickey, (54); A Lillis for J Morrissey, (55). 

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)

