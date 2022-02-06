Sam Mulroy earns last-gasp point for Louth

Longford 0-9 Louth 1-6

A free from Sam Mulroy in the eighth minute of stoppage time earned Louth a point against Longford in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in Division 3 of the Allianz Football League.

Longford will feel aggrieved because five minutes of stoppage time had been announced and they thought they’d done well to hold on after a fine point from Des Reynolds in the 68th minute edged them ahead.

The opening score of the game came in the eighth minute when Liam Jackson played the ball into Sam Mulroy and he found the back of the net.

Longford were level in the 14th minute with points from Jayson Matthews, Iarla O’Sullivan and Paddy Fox. Ciaran Byrne hit over two fine points for Louth to give them a two point lead in the 22nd minute.

The Wee County were playing into the wind and did well despite the elements. Frees were exchanged between Darren Gallagher (Longford) and Mulroy (Louth) as Mickey Harte’s side went in at the break with a two point lead - 1-3 to 0-4.

A pointed free from Jayson Matthews cut the gap to just one point five minutes into the second half but an excellent point from Ciaran Downey restored Louth’s two point lead in the 42nd minute.

Good work from Des Reynolds yielded a free for Longford which Gallagher fired over and in the 45th minute James Moran got up to level the game. Gallagher hit over his third free of the day to edge Longford ahead for the first time in the 60th minute.

There is never anything between these two sides and the last 10 minutes proved that. A fantastic score from Mulroy drew the sides level again on 63 minutes. A point from Reynolds two minutes before the end of normal time put Longford ahead again but there was to be drama in stoppage time as the Sean Connolly’s clubman received a black card and a free from Mulroy with the last kick of the game earned Louth a draw.

Scorers for Longford: D Gallagher (0-3, 3f); J Matthews (0-2, 1f); P Fox, J Moran, I O’Sullivan, D Reynolds (0-1 each).

Scorers for Louth: S Mulroy (1-3, 2f); C Byrne (0-2), C Downey (0-1).

LONGFORD: P Collum; P Fox, A Farrell, B O’Farrell; J Moran, M Quinn, I O’Sullivan; D Gallagher, R Moffett; K McGann, J Hagan, Des Reynolds; R Smyth, J Matthews, D Doherty.

Subs: O Kenny for Doherty (26), R McNerney for Hagan (53), A McGuire for Smyth (63), P Lynn for Matthews (68).

LOUTH: J Califf; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; E Callaghan, N Sharkey, L Jackson; B Duffy, C Early; C Byrne, S Mulroy, C Downey; T McEnaney, C Grimes, R Burns.

Subs: J Hughes for McEnaney and C Faulkner for Burns (46), D McConnon for Grimes (54), J Clutterbuck for Jackson (61).

Referee: N McKenna (Monaghan).