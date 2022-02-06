Martin Keoghan brace helps Kilkenny squeeze past dogged Antrim

Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan scores a goal. Picture: INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 15:35
Robert Cribbin

Kilkenny 2-15 Antrim 3-9

A goal in each half from Martin Keoghan was enough to give Kilkenny an opening round National League victory over Antrim but it was far from comfortable with the Saffrons pushing the Cats right to the end.

With the aid of a strong breeze Antrim were on top for most of the opening period with Sean Elliott netting a goal for Darren Gleeson’s team in the second minute.

Kilkenny hit 10 wides over the course of the first half and 19 in total and it wasn’t until Keoghan found the net right on the stroke of half-time, that they had a route back into the game.

There was nothing separating the sides at the break as they were deadlocked at 1-6 apiece but after Walter Walsh and Conor Heary emerged as substitutes, the hosts began to take control as they reeled off 1-4 without reply with Keoghan finding the net in the 45th minute.

Antrim hit back with a goal of their own from Conor Johnston and despite Niall O’Connor receiving a red card on a second bookable offence, the Ulster side refused to go away with talisman Neil McManus scrambling in a third goal with only three minutes remaining.

John Donnelly knocked over Kilkenny’s final score in stoppage but they still needed goalkeeper Darren Brennan to make a late save that secured the two points.

Scorers for Kilkenny: M Keoghan (2-2), J Donnelly (0-4, 0-3f), J Bergin (0-3, 0-2f), P Walsh (0-2), H Lawlor, P Deegan, W Walsh, T Phelan (0-1 each)

Scorers for Antrim: N McManus (1-2, 0-1f), S Elliott (1-1), C Johnston (1-0), C Clarke (0-3, 0-3f), E Campbell, D McKernan, K Molloy (0-1 each)

KILKENNY: D Brennan; M Butler, C Delaney, T Walsh; J Maher, H Lawlor, D Blanchfield; M Carey, P Deegan; J Donnelly, P Walsh, T Phelan; B Ryan, M Keoghan, J Bergin.

Subs: C Wallace for Delaney (23 mins), C Heary for Maher (h-t), W Walsh for Bergin (h-t), C Bolger for Ryan (53 mins).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; N O’Connor, G Walsh, S Rooney; P Burke, E Campbell, J Maskey; J McNaughton, K Molloy; N McKenna, C Clarke, C Cunning; S Elliott, N McManus, C Johnston.

Subs: D McKernan for McNaughton (50 mins), E O’Neill for Clarke (50 mins), S Walsh for Burke (56 mins), R McCambridge for Molloy (66 mins), A Bradley for McKenna (66 mins).

Referee: P Murphy (Carlow)

