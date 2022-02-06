Kieran Kingston concedes Cork have 'an awful lot to work on' despite big win over Clare

A match which was keenly contested lurched suddenly into a rout on Saturday evening, when Cork’s second-quarter surge took them past Clare in the sides’ first Allianz HL 1A game of the year.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh saw Clare take the lead with a well-taken goal by Mark Rodgers on 20 minutes to lead 1-9 to 0-9, which might have seen the game kindle into a real contest, but the visitors didn’t score again until after half-time.

Cork hit 1-10 without reply before the break and, as Clare manager Brian Lohan put it, that was the end of the contest.

“You come down here and you switch off for 10 minutes before half-time and it was what, 1-10 without reply? You just can’t afford to do that but once that was done it was effectively game over.”

His counterpart with Cork agreed up to a point.

“I thought at times we were really good,” said Kieran Kingston.

“We started slowly and were a bit nervous, we contributed to a lot of their scores with our mistakes, but then we got into the game and hit a purple patch to put ourselves in a good position in the second half.

“We were 14 or 15 points up at one stage in the second half but we were really sloppy coming down the stretch. Winning by 15, losing by nine - it’s great, we’d have taken that before the game, but we’ve an awful lot to work on.”

Both men were right in their summaries. An understrength Clare side were bright in the opening quarter, with captain Cathal Malone setting a good example. Cork got to grips with Clare and began to source scores from around the field before Shane Meehan’s elusive running set up Mark Rodgers for that Clare goal.

A couple of minutes later Tim O’Mahony rampaged down the right wing, swapping passes with Shane Kingston before hitting the net. Cork added a series of points from different scorers to lead by ten at the break, 1-19 to 1-9.

Clare needed a bright restart but Kingston and Darragh Fitzgibbon added points quickly enough and the visitors needed goals to get a foothold in the game.

However, with Mark Coleman directing traffic at the back Cork kept Clare at bay until late on, when both benches were emptied and the game became ragged.

Even then Luke Meade had a late Cork goal before Domhnall McMahon responded in kind for Clare, though Cork boss Kingston was unhappy his side had.

“We brought on six players,” Niall O’Leary had a head injury so we brought on Sean O’Leary Hayes for him but the structure of the team, the shape of the team, shouldn’t be impacted hugely. That’s something we need to look at.

“The league’s a balancing act, you want to win games, obviously but you want to get games into lads you may need for the championship while remaining competitive.

“Sean Twomey and Ciaran Joyce made their debuts tonight and did well, Padraig Power got his first taste of the league as well, Conor Lehane has come back in - those were all positives.”

For Brian Lohan the positives were in the displays of players like Shane Meehan and Patrick Crotty, though he pointed out that Clare still have serious injury concerns which may hamper them for much of the league.

Cork look forward to their next outing with a scoreline of 2-30 in the bank and newcomers who looked at ease in top-flight hurling. Kingston and his selectors must contend now with managing 22 panellists who are involved in third-level hurling but they’ll have to be pleased with their start to 2022.