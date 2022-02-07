'We showed a bit of character': Cork resolve gives Keith Ricken fighting chance

Cork fought and then fought some more on Saturday evening. Their scrappiness was eventually rewarded, albeit with one rather than the two points they craved.

Four unanswered Clare white flags at the end of the first-half meant Cork finished the opening 35 minutes three adrift, despite having had the majority share of possession and creating far more chances than their opponents.

In a dogged and determined third-quarter showing, they wiped clean Clare’s lead. But a further setback then arrived in the shape of a 58th minute Clare goal.

Still unbowed, the hosts once again fought back to put themselves in a winning position coming down the stretch.

For manager Keith Ricken, the resolve shown is an encouraging starting point from which to build.

“Tonight, we showed a bit of character. What I loved is when we came off the field, the kids were excited, the parents were excited, and the people were excited. It was great to be down for a match and see the lads fighting for something. They have been doing that since the start of the year, even if the scoreboards haven't been showing that,” said the Cork boss.

“You are coming off the field with mixed emotions because you'd like to win. There were a few naive mistakes made. But they were coming up against a Clare senior football team that has been close to going up to Division 1, they are going to be more experienced and more clever, at times, in what they are doing.

“We are a bit young and light. So, you are going to get caught like we did for the penalty. What you don't want to be doing is making the same mistakes week in, week out. But that is going to take time. Good timber, it just takes time. If, in a fortnight, we can stop doing more of that, that will be progress.

“Probably should have won it, in one sense. In fairness to Clare, they manufactured a great score at the end. My first reaction is that I am very happy with what the lads have put in. I am very happy with the resolve. Nature and skill is what society gives you, character is what you do with it. They are trying their best with it. I can't ask any more.”

Ricken said the decision to go with joint-captains for 2022 - Brian Hurley and Sean Meehan - was to create more leaders within the panel.