Regrets and relief for both Cork and Clare 

Although grateful not to have left empty-handed, both Cork and Clare will view this one as opportunity missed.

A classic case of point lost, rather than point gained, except in this instance the feeling is mutual to both counties, after the 1-13 apiece draw at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Let’s begin with Cork grounds for disappointment at having failed to claim their first League win of the season.

Given they did not lead between the 30th and 68th minute of proceedings, it might seem strange that Cork should harbour a single regret at not coming out on top. But with two minutes of regulation time remaining, the home side shot in front as a Brian Hurley free sailed fortuitously to the net, courtesy of a Darren O’Neill mistake.

The goal edged Cork two clear, and with the unsettled Leeside elements favouring them more so than Clare, Keith Ricken’s side were poised for an immediate bounce back after their opening day no-show away to Roscommon.

Cork, though, were unable to protect their lead during five drama-filled minutes of injury-time. Their game-management was reflective of a side lacking the cuteness that comes with experience. Streetwise, they weren’t. But as Ricken noted afterward, that’ll come in time.

Saturday’s effort was significantly improved on their disjointed display at Dr Hyde Park the Sunday previous. Yes, the bar had been set exceptionally low, but you have to at least commend this young Cork side for not playing with a fear of faltering and falling for the second weekend in succession.

Their early endeavours carried plenty of oomph. Letting them down, though, was their final product. By the 17th minute, five wides had been accrued.

Seán Powter and Mattie Taylor’s surges from the half-back line, coupled with a fine display of fielding from Colm O’Callaghan in midfield, laid the foundation for a promising Cork start that had the hosts 0-6 to 0-5 in front after 27 minutes, Blake Murphy responsible for half this Cork tally.

Twice in the second half they were faced with a three-point Clare advantage, twice they reeled the Banner in. Impressing during this second period show of perseverance was sub Fionn Herlihy, the Dohenys clubman kicking two points and also forcing the turnover that led to fellow sub Mark Cronin getting on the scoresheet.

“We are learning all the time and the lads will take learnings from this,” said Ricken.

“I was disappointed with the performance last week in Roscommon, but when I went back and watched the footage from behind the goal, I saw how hard the lads were working. And when I came into the gym on Tuesday night, I couldn't believe the buzz and camaraderie among the lads.

“I knew they wanted to atone for last weekend. They put in a hard week this week and I am delighted with the performance here.”

What must now follow performances is victories, which won’t be easy given the testing couple of weeks lying ahead before the month of February is out. First up in a fortnight is a trip to Derry, followed by the visit of in-form Galway.

For Clare, they’ll wonder just how they came to find themselves chasing proceedings in injury-time.

Although sluggish starting off, Eoin Cleary (free), a superb Cian O’Dea effort with the outside of the right, and two Keelan Sexton placed-ball kicks swept the visitors in front for the first time approaching the interval as the Banner finally made use of the wind at their backs to change ends three in front.

They re-established this three-point gap when top-scorer Sexton blasted a 58th-minute penalty to the top left corner of Michéal Martin’s goal. And while Hurley’s green flag at the other end 10 minutes later should not have been conceded, manager Colm Collins could at least glean positives from how his charges responded thereafter as subs Emmett McMahon and Daniel Walsh ensured it finished honours even.

“There were times when you thought you had it won and then we conceded a silly goal. It would have been very easy to drop the heads at that point, but they didn't, and thankfully they came back,” said Collins.

“We'd love to be promoted, obviously, it would be great to be playing football at the top tier. But, and I know it is a cliche, all you can do is take it one game at a time because the minute you get carried away with yourself, you are gone. It is the only way to approach it because there is no day off in Division 2.”