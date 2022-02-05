Kerry make a statement in testy Tralee tussle

Allianz FL Division 1: Kerry 1-15 Dublin 0-11

A statement success for Kerry in another rambunctious episode of this Saturday night fever against Dublin in Tralee.

In terms of putting decisive daylight between the sides, the championship minutes were in the second quarter as Kerry turned a wild, testy affair into a procession with 1-9 without replay from the 17th minute to half time.

Dara Moynihan danced inside the Dublin cover and netted with aplomb to put the exclamation mark on Kerry’s quality quarter. It gave them an unassailable 1-14 to 0-4 interval lead, which hardly told the tale of a madcap first half. By comparison, the second period was like a librarian’s conference.

Dublin travelled light, or certainly lighter than advertised with their team announcement, with no James McCarthy or Con O’Callaghan making it to Tralee.

Nevertheless, Dessie Farrell’s side were every bit as bright as their hosts in the opening quarter before a couple of key incidents took the wind out of the challenge.

They lost Niall Scully to a black card — though the foul on Dan O'Donoghue was actually by Sean McMahon — but the bigger damage to their hopes was the fortuitous ‘goal’ from Dean Rock that Scully’s indiscretion cancelled out. Moments before Sean Bugler had a strong effort for goal parried by Kerry keeper Shane Murphy. The close shaves sparked Kerry into life and though David Clifford wided a penalty, he soon made amends as the Fossa man and Sean O’Shea went to town on the scoreboard.

By the time Dublin cleared their heads they had fallen 13 points adrift, 1-14 to 0-4. Thereafter, the Dubs were in damage limitation mode.

After last week’s error-strewn effort in Newbridge, Jack O’Connor will be far more pleased with the intent and accuracy this time around, even though the atrocious conditions should have made the latter quality a lottery. In terms of the intent, a superb sideline-saving lunge from Paul Geaney that set up a David Clifford point typified Kerry’s approach. By the end of the half Sean O’Shea was lofting points from 50-odd metres.

Kerry's Sean O'Shea

Ironically Kerry scored only a single point after the break, but they had done enough and more with their first-half innings. Afterwards, Jack O’Connor revealed that the players were so frustrated by their performance against Kildare that they cancelled a video session to get out on the pitch Wednesday night and iron out the creases.

The stand in Tralee was full 90 minutes before the throw in and the action didn’t disappoint. These two could perform a tango in a tumble dryer. Kerry’s emphatic half time advantage offered a somewhat distorted impression of a chaotic first half in which there was as much skittling around the Kerry goal as Dublin’s.

The visitors had a 23rd-minute goal disallowed, Niall Scully was black-carded in its wake, and they butchered a clear goal-scoring chance minutes later. At the time, there was a score between the sides, 0-7 to 0-4, but Kerry were about to find a rich seam of momentum and accuracy.

From the 17th minute, when Sean Bugler scored Dublin’s fourth point, the Kingdom racked up 1-9 without reply, Dara Moynihan applying the coup de grace with a coolly taken 37th minute goal.

Before it, tempers again boiled over – Brian Howard and Tadhg Morley were playing wrestling takedowns before the ball was thrown in – and referee Conor Lane had a lengthy consultation with his officials before booking David Clifford and John Small.

In the midst of it all, Clifford proved it was all slightly unhinged by dragging a penalty, softly-awarded one might say, wide of Evan Comerford’s left hand upright.

The withdrawal of O’Callaghan and McCarthy from Dublin’s advertised line-up indicated that their senior citizens would need to step up, but Brian Fenton and Ciaran Kilkenny were peripheral in the first period. John Small was trying manfully to contain Sean O’Shea, but the real damage was coming from Kerry’s inside line of Paul Geaney and the two Cliffords. They would claim 0-8 between the in the first half.

Dublin needed impetus and thought they had goaled via Dean Rock but referee Lane was alerted to a foul in the build-up by Scully on Dan O’Donoghue and overturned the green flag. Again, the Dubs might have been justified in their grievance but the fault was all their own after Brian Howard’s great leap sent Lorcan O’Dell through on the Kerry defence but he overcooked the money pass to Rock and Dessie Farrell’s hair went greyer – even though he will know more than anyone that the new blue kids on the block need time and patience.

Scorers for Kerry: S O’Shea (0-5, 2 frees), D Clifford (0-4), D Moynihan (1-1), P. Geaney (0-3, I mark), D O’Connor, P. Clifford (0-1 each) Scorers for

Dublin: D Rock (0-5, 4 frees), B Howard, B Fenton, S Bugler, R Basquel, C Kilkenny, E Comerford (free) (0-1 each)

KERRY: S Murphy; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, B O’Beaglaoich; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, S O’Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: G Crowley for Morley (39, temp), S O’Brien for A Spillane (54), T Brosnan for Geaney (62), M Burns for Moynihan (63), G Crowley for Morley, K Spillane for D Clifford (temp, 70), D Casey for O’Donoghue (71)

DUBLIN: E Comerford; L Gannon, D Byrne, S McMahon; D Conlon, B Howard, J Small; B Fenton, T Lahiff; S Bugler, C Kilkenny, N Scully; R L O’Dell, C McCormack, D Rock.

Subs for Dublin: C. Archer for O’Dell, R Basquel for McCormack (both 50), R McGarry for Scully (65), K McGinnis for Small (67), CJ Smith for Conlon (71)

Referee: C Lane (Cork)