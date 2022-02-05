Kieran Kingston content with huge tally without talisman Horgan

Balancing his squad's commitments was among Kieran Kingston's toughest challenges ahead of a convincing opening round Allianz Hurling League win over Clare.

“The last few weeks have been difficult - Ciaran Joyce played a freshers match during the week and has another two coming up, he’s only 19 and still eligible for this year’s U20 competition.

“We have 22 of our panel involved in college hurling of some kind or other at the moment, so that’s a challenge, balancing being competitive while not overloading them at this time of the year, in these conditions.

“It’s still only the first week in February but we got through tonight and got two points on the board. It’s not more than that - we’re happy with the victory but we have a lot to work on.”

Kingston acknowledged 2-30 was a good tally without scoring talisman Patrick Horgan, who was on the bench.

“I don’t need to say any more about Patrick Horgan - he’s been there and worn the t-shirt, he’s Cork’s top scorer, I can’t give any more accolades to him than he’s received already.

“He came back to training after resting over Christmas so we’re bringing him back into the fold - not having to bring him in was positive from the panel’s perspective. We know what he can do, and resting him was the intention tonight.”

The “condensed season” is on the minds of management, he added.

“With the round robin and the condensed season the league takes on an extra level of importance. You can’t be complacent or throw out half a team because two weeks later you may be playing championship.

“The break that used to exist is gone - the time you finished the league and the players went back for couple of club games, and there was a six-week break that almost another preseason.

“Because of that the league is a balancing act between giving young lads game time while also being really competitive.”

Clare boss Brian Lohan said he'd have to look closely at his side's performance in the game, particularly the first-half stretch when Cork took over.

"Just around the middle of the field, and with their (Cork) half back line, they took over completely and we weren’t able to get it through.

"We lost confidence in our puck out then and it just went from bad to worse in that ten minutes.

"We had a couple of young lads but I wouldn't be blaming the young lads, they did well, the lads we brought on - we have to have a fairly rigorous examination of what happened."