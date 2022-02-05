Clare rally to rescue draw in Páirc after late goal calamity

Allianz FL Division 2: Cork 1-13 Clare 1-13

Stalemate on Leeside in this Division 2 League clash, the visitors recovering from the concession of a 68th minute goal to rescue a draw during five hugely entertaining minutes of second-half injury-time.

Having not led between the 30th and 68th minute, Cork shot back in front approaching the end of regulation time as Brian Hurley’s free sailed fortuitously to the Clare net, courtesy of a Darren O’Neill mistake.

The goal left the scoreboard reading 1-13 to 1-11, but Clare, to their credit, went back down the field and promptly kicked two points through subs Emmet McMahon and Daniel Walsh to tie matters three minutes into injury-time.

A foul on John O’Rourke did present Cork with an opportunity to snatch victory at the death, Mark Cronin’s free, however, didn’t have the required legs.

Three down at the break, Cork wiped out this Clare lead during a determined third quarter. But no sooner had they parity restored when a foul on Podge Collins handed the Banner a 58th minute penalty that Keelan Sexton superbly converted to once again push the gap back out to three (1-11 to 0-11).

Cork’s fought gamely coming down the stretch and might have taken the two points on offer had their game management been a touch smarter after Hurley’s goal.

Cork’s first-half was much improved from where they left off last Sunday in Roscommon, albeit the interval scoreline of 0-9 to 0-6 in Clare’s favour did not reflect the majority share of possession Cork enjoyed for the opening half an hour or so.

There was plenty of oomph to the hosts early endeavours, points from John O’Rourke, Brian Hurley, and Blake Murphy moving Cork into a 0-3 to 0-2 lead nine minutes in.

Cork’s problem thereafter was their misfiring final product as Keith Ricken’s charges kicked five wides in the opening 17 minutes, while there was another effort to drop short, as well as a couple of attacks breaking down before aim was even taken at Stephen Ryan’s posts.

Ten minutes passed without Cork adding to their tally, Blake Murphy the player in red to eventually find the target. A third from him and a Hurley free had Cork 0-6 to 0-5 in front on 27 minutes, but the closing stages of the half most definitely belonged to Clare.

Eoin Cleary (free), a superb Cian O’Dea effort with the outside of the right, and two placed-ball kicks from Keelan Sexton swept the visitors in front for the first time in proceedings as the Banner finally made use of the wind at their backs to go back down the tunnel three ahead.

Given they led for most of the second-half and the soft manner of the goal conceded, you suspect Clare will be disappointed with how the win got away from them late on.

Scorers for Cork: B Hurley (1-4, 0-2 frees); B Murphy (0-3); F Herlihy (0-2); K O’Donovan, J O’Rourke, S Powter (0-1 free), M Cronin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton (1-5, 1-0 pen, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘45); E Cleary (0-2, 0-2 frees); A Griffin, C O’Dea, D Tubridy, J Malone, E McMahon, D Walsh (0-1 each).

CORK: M Martin; T Corkery, K Flahive, K O’Donovan; M Taylor, S Powter, R Maguire; S Merritt, C O’Callaghan; J O’Rourke, B Murphy, D Dineen; D Buckley, B Hurley, M Buckley.

Subs: M Cronin for M Buckley (43); P Allen for Merritt, F Herlihy for Murphy (both 48); E McSweeney for Flahive (62); C Kiely for D Buckley (69).

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, C Rouine; C O’Dea, C Russell, A Sweeney; C O’Connor, D O’Neill; D Bohannon, E Cleary, P Lillis; A Griffin, K Sexton, D Tubridy.

Subs: J Malone for Bohannon (8 mins, inj); P Collins for Tubridy (49); D Walsh for Sweeney (55); E McMahon for O’Connor (66); C Downes for Lillis (70)

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).