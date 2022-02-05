John Meyler rues Kilmoyley's first-half fade

John Meyler admitted Kilmoyley's hopes of securing a landmark AIB All-Ireland intermediate club title were dashed in the 10 minutes or so before half-time.

The Kerry and Munster champions went from leading by a point with 22 minutes on the clock to trailing by five approaching the interval and ultimately trailed from there on.

There was a spirited comeback in the final 20 minutes or so at Croke Park when Kilmoyley reduced what was a six-point lead at one stage to just one but amid driving rain they'd simply left themselves too much to do.

"It was just the 10 minutes in the first half, that last 10 minutes in the first half, I think it was five- or six-all and it went suddenly to 11-6, it was just that little burst when they got a few frees and a few scores that hurt us," lamented Meyler, who wasn't surprised that his team stuck at it and fought back.

"We got back into it and we had said that at half-time, just to stay calm and keep calm but the conditions mitigated against things as well. But we kept at it and Daire Nolan's goal was really good because it put us a point down but we just needed another score at that stage to get back to level and we couldn't do it. That was it. The Naas defence was good, fair dues to them."

Naas opened up a 0-14 to 0-8 gap in the third quarter but had to endure a stirring Kilmoyley fightback in the worst of the evening's wind and rain. The Leinster champions were outscored by 1-3 to 0-1 between the 41st and 53rd minutes which left Naas just a point ahead and clinging on.

Meyler nodded enthusiastically when it was suggested that Kilmoyley probably would have won if they'd just got back to level terms.

"We would have won it, absolutely, I know we would have won it but credit is due to Naas for blocking us out which they did and then they broke a few times too and could have got a score up the other end as well, but that's the way it is," said Meyler.

Current Carlow manager Tom Mullally is in charge of Naas and choked back tears as he reflected on a famous win for the club and the county. With clubs from Kildare, Kerry, Mayo and Derry making it to the last four of this season's All-Ireland intermediate championship, it will go down as a rare year for the underdogs and Naas ultimately prevailed.

"Today, with this group, I think we've invested so much time, everybody has invested in us, not just the 36 but everyone in the club and right across the board so when you get across the line it should be emotional and I'm not going to apologise for being emotional about it," said the Kilkenny man. "I'm absolutely thrilled for everybody that's involved in Kildare and Naas and everybody who has backed us along the way."