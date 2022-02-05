John Meyler rues Kilmoyley's first-half fade

The Kerry and Munster champions went from leading by a point with 22 minutes on the clock to trailing by five approaching the interval
John Meyler rues Kilmoyley's first-half fade

5 February 2022; Kilmoyley manager John Meyler during the AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final match between Kilmoyley, Kerry, and Naas, Kildare, at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 20:12
Paul Keane

John Meyler admitted Kilmoyley's hopes of securing a landmark AIB All-Ireland intermediate club title were dashed in the 10 minutes or so before half-time.

The Kerry and Munster champions went from leading by a point with 22 minutes on the clock to trailing by five approaching the interval and ultimately trailed from there on.

There was a spirited comeback in the final 20 minutes or so at Croke Park when Kilmoyley reduced what was a six-point lead at one stage to just one but amid driving rain they'd simply left themselves too much to do.

"It was just the 10 minutes in the first half, that last 10 minutes in the first half, I think it was five- or six-all and it went suddenly to 11-6, it was just that little burst when they got a few frees and a few scores that hurt us," lamented Meyler, who wasn't surprised that his team stuck at it and fought back.

"We got back into it and we had said that at half-time, just to stay calm and keep calm but the conditions mitigated against things as well. But we kept at it and Daire Nolan's goal was really good because it put us a point down but we just needed another score at that stage to get back to level and we couldn't do it. That was it. The Naas defence was good, fair dues to them."

Naas opened up a 0-14 to 0-8 gap in the third quarter but had to endure a stirring Kilmoyley fightback in the worst of the evening's wind and rain. The Leinster champions were outscored by 1-3 to 0-1 between the 41st and 53rd minutes which left Naas just a point ahead and clinging on.

Read More

Landmark for Kildare hurling as Naas withstand Kilmoyley comeback

Meyler nodded enthusiastically when it was suggested that Kilmoyley probably would have won if they'd just got back to level terms.

"We would have won it, absolutely, I know we would have won it but credit is due to Naas for blocking us out which they did and then they broke a few times too and could have got a score up the other end as well, but that's the way it is," said Meyler.

Current Carlow manager Tom Mullally is in charge of Naas and choked back tears as he reflected on a famous win for the club and the county. With clubs from Kildare, Kerry, Mayo and Derry making it to the last four of this season's All-Ireland intermediate championship, it will go down as a rare year for the underdogs and Naas ultimately prevailed.

"Today, with this group, I think we've invested so much time, everybody has invested in us, not just the 36 but everyone in the club and right across the board so when you get across the line it should be emotional and I'm not going to apologise for being emotional about it," said the Kilkenny man. "I'm absolutely thrilled for everybody that's involved in Kildare and Naas and everybody who has backed us along the way."

More in this section

Paul Conroy competes in the air with Ethan Devine and Padraic Harnan 30/1/2022 Conroy sets the tone as Galway maintain fine start
Kilmoyley v Naas - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Final Landmark for Kildare hurling as Naas withstand Kilmoyley comeback
Ballygiblin v Mooncoin - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final Mooncoin boss Coogan hails the club's 'finest hour'
Ger Browne and Sean Downey 5/2/2022

Ronan Maher named captain as Tipp labour to win over Laois

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices