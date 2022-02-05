Conroy sets the tone as Galway maintain fine start

Alianz FL Division 2: Down 0-9 Galway 1-12

Promotion favourites Galway made it back-to-back league wins and while there will be tougher tests ahead, they did enough to suggest their stay in Division 2 might be a short one.

Paul Conroy’s 1-2 from play in the opening 15 minutes with a strong wind at his back in Pairc Esler gave Galway a nice cushion on the road. They were able to keep Down at arm’s length after that – although an inspired cameo from Barry O’Hagan after the interval almost brought Down back into it.

Although Galway chose to play with the aid of a strong wind in the first half, the gale was not accountable for the eight-point cushion they held at the break.

Inevitably, Paul Conroy was a central character in it all, setting the tone with a well-taken goal after six minutes.

He gathered Caolan Mooney’s spill inside his own half and after some genius from Shane Walsh, whose dummy and pass inside created the opportunity, Conroy charged into the square to finish the move with a low finish.

Barry O’Hagan scored Down’s sole point from play in the first half three minutes after before Galway added the next four points in a row.

Robert Finnerty’s point was good but it was nothing to the two class long-range points Conroy scored within a minute of each other, gauging the wind perfectly to land two difficult points from distance.

Ex-Antrim player Owen Gallagher tagged on another and while last year’s Ulster U20-winning forward Andrew Gilmore converted a free for Down, Galway finished with a flourish with another three in-a-row.

Damian Comer won and converted a mark with his first touch after replacing Finnerty after half an hour.

With Galway leading 1-7 to 0-2 at half time, it looked ominous for Down but they made a great start to the second half thanks to brilliant play from Barry O’Hagan.

He single-handedly dragged Down back into it scoring three of their unanswered four points in an eight-minute spell at the start of the second half and he also set up the other one for Cormac McCartan.

He won three marks and three scores came off them and he also scored a superb point from play, roasting Galway captain Sean Kelly in the process.

With Down trailing 0-6 to 1-7, the home crowd finally came to the party and got behind their team but Galway had enough resolve to take the sting out of them.

Owen Gallagher scored Galway’s first point from play in the second half after 21 minutes.

Although they struggled to find Comer in the square, opting to keep ball and work it through the hands against a stiff breeze, he cut through a few times and won a free which Walsh converted to ease their worries about a Down comeback.

Scorers for Down: B O’Hagan 0-5 (2m, 1f), A Gilmore 0-3 (3f), C McCartan 0-1

Scorers for Galway: P Conroy 1-2, S Walsh 0-5 (4f, 1m), O Gallagher 0-2, R Finnerty 0-1, T Culhane, D Comer 0-1 (m) each

DOWN: G McMahon; P Fegan, F McElroy, B McArdle; R McCormack, K McKernan; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Mooney, L Kerr, C McCartan; B O’Hagan, D O’Hagan, A Gilmore

Subs: C Poland for D O’Hagan (52), P Havern for McKernan (55), J McCartan for Mooney (58), C Francis for McCormack (66), T Close for McParland (68)

GALWAY: C Flaherty; K Molloy, S Kelly, J McGrath; D McHugh, J Daly, C McDaid; P Kelly, P Conroy; M Tierney, O Gallagher, F O Laoi; S Walsh, R Finnerty, T Culhane

Subs: D Comer for Finnerty (30), P Kelly for O’Laoi (45), T Gill for Daly (52), C Sweeney for Culhane (58), D Connolly for Kelly (68)

Referee: Brendan Cawley (Kildare)