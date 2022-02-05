'Today is about Tulla, about East Clare and the people who created something out of nothing'

They were singing and they were dancing and the fact that it was all to the accompaniment of the biting cold, wind, rain and muck didn’t cost any of the partygoers a thought.

These were the denizens of St Joseph’s, Tulla, and wider East Clare on the TUS Gaelic Grounds field after the game as to a man, woman and child they toasted the school’s historic Harty Cup final victory.

A brilliant display over the hour and an even better 0-17 to 0-14 victory over five-times champions Ardscoil Rís was the reason to party and no wonder, to the frustration of the stewards, no one was in any rush to leave.

“Isn’t just great,” remarked Tulla coach Aidan Harte pitchside, just after everyone of the blue hue of Tulla had invaded the field.

“The biggest challenge for young people or for anyone involved in sport is to do it when it counts on the biggest, biggest stage. This chance for us, who knows when it might come again. It might never come again. It came this time and by God they took it.

“For these guys, this is the biggest stage for them in terms of their underage and school career. They were outstanding from start to finish, there’s no other way to put it. To do it for their communities is huge. It showed on the pitch there today. They've got so much goodwill from them, but they gave it back today,” he added.

A fact readily acknowledged by Ardscoil Rís manager Niall Moran, who called it “Tulla’s day without doubt” as they deservedly hung on for a three-point victory to become only the third Clare side after 22-times champions St Flannan’s and Ennis CBS to lift the Harty Cup.

“It’s been a fairytale story and the fairytale came true," said Moran. "It wasn’t by chance that it came true for them. They are so well coached and so well drilled. For us our frustration would be that things we had worked on we didn’t execute them to the best of our ability.

“If we had won the toss we would have played against the wind, given the way that Tulla have finished all their games. But it's not about us, today is about Tulla; it’s about East Clare and it’s about the people who have created something out of nothing. We were there 12 years ago. Today is about Tulla; it was a great victory for them.”

“It means so much to us,” said man-of-the-match and winning captain Ronan O’Connor. “We have been winning all up along so when the chance came to play Harty this year we knew this was our time. The belief we had stood to us.

“Against the wind we try and weather the storm as much as we can, because we always know that in the second half when it comes down to it we’re going to be there for the fight. In the second half we weren’t chasing the game half for once. It was different, but it still comes down to the same stuff for us. It’s to keep fighting and to keep working and then we’d get to where we want to be. We did that.”

