Naas take Leinster honours in first all-Kildare final

Naas responded like champions to an early goal
Naas take Leinster honours in first all-Kildare final
Sat, 05 Feb, 2022 - 14:11
Ger McNally

Leinster Colleges SFC A Final: Naas CBS 0-14 Maynooth SLS 2-7 

FOR the third time in four competitions, Naas CBS were crowned the Leinster Colleges SF ‘A’ winners as they held off Maynooth SLS to lift the Br Bosco Cup in St Conleth's Park.

In the first ever all-Kildare final in the competition, Maynooth scored goals in the fourth minute through Luke Jennings and almost in the last attack of the game through Jack Murnane. But in between those strikes Naas did enough to be considered worthy winners.

Sean O’Sullivan followed Jennings’ goal with a point and then a point from a mark from Jennings made it 1-2 to 0-3 after ten minutes but they scored just one point in almost the next 30 minutes of football.

Naas found the going tough as well in blustery conditions but points from Dara Crowley, Kevin Cummins and goalkeeper David McPartlin put them ahead for the first time since the opening score.

Naas led 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time and crucially, got the first couple of scores after the restart when Jack McKevitt and Gavin Thompson fired over.

That gap was preserved throughout the second half and it was only when Sean Hever and O’Sullivan put together back to back points for the first time in the second half for Maynooth to cut the lead back two with four minutes to play that it looked like they might stage a comeback.

But Naas responded like champions with well-taken scores from Dolan and Thompson. There frayed nerves late on when Murnane’s deflected shot found its way to the Naas net but they held on to confirm their status as the current kingpins of Leinster schools football.

Scorers for Naas CBS:  N Dolan 0-3, D McPartlin 0-3 (2’45s, 1f), G Thompson 0-3 (1f, 1m), K Cummons 0-1f, S Broderick 0-2, D Crowley 0-1, J McKevitt 0-1.

Scorers for Maynooth SLS:  L Jennings 1-1 (1m), J Murnane 1-1, S O’Sullivan 0-3 (1f), S Hever 0-2fs, 

NAAS CBS: D McPartlin; T Ryan, C Murphy, C Boran; R Fitzgerald, F Tully, J McKevitt; D Guerin, D Crowley; S Broderick, N Dolan, F Cooke; C Dalton, G Thompson, K Cummins. 

Subs: D Lenihan for Fitzgerald, 55; J Taafe for Cooke, 58.

MAYNOOTH SLS: J Egan; E Moriarty, C O’Neill, R Bryden; D Farrell, D O’Meara, PJ Heslin; C Whyte, C Flanagan; D Finnegan, J Murnane, S O’Sullivan; S Hever, P Mahoney, L Jennings. 

Subs: S Mahon for Whyte, 10; N Cullen for Mahon, h/t; J Dolan for Finnegan, 46.

Referee: D Bracken (Laois)

More in this section

Kildare v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 Keeper Shane Murphy the latest to visit Jack O'Connor's second chance saloon
Why is the Munster Championship dancing to the beat of Ed Sheeran? Why is the Munster Championship dancing to the beat of Ed Sheeran?
Kilmoyley's western outpost: 'Dingle was the only school I was in where everyone played hurling' Kilmoyley's western outpost: 'Dingle was the only school I was in where everyone played hurling'
<p>Jack Barry in action for Na Gaeil in All-Ireland club IFC semi-final. Picture: Michael Donnelly</p>

Na Gaeil duo straight into Kerry midfield for crunch league tie

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices