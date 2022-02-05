Naas take Leinster honours in first all-Kildare final

Leinster Colleges SFC A Final: Naas CBS 0-14 Maynooth SLS 2-7

FOR the third time in four competitions, Naas CBS were crowned the Leinster Colleges SF ‘A’ winners as they held off Maynooth SLS to lift the Br Bosco Cup in St Conleth's Park.

In the first ever all-Kildare final in the competition, Maynooth scored goals in the fourth minute through Luke Jennings and almost in the last attack of the game through Jack Murnane. But in between those strikes Naas did enough to be considered worthy winners.

Sean O’Sullivan followed Jennings’ goal with a point and then a point from a mark from Jennings made it 1-2 to 0-3 after ten minutes but they scored just one point in almost the next 30 minutes of football.

Naas found the going tough as well in blustery conditions but points from Dara Crowley, Kevin Cummins and goalkeeper David McPartlin put them ahead for the first time since the opening score.

Naas led 0-7 to 1-3 at half-time and crucially, got the first couple of scores after the restart when Jack McKevitt and Gavin Thompson fired over.

That gap was preserved throughout the second half and it was only when Sean Hever and O’Sullivan put together back to back points for the first time in the second half for Maynooth to cut the lead back two with four minutes to play that it looked like they might stage a comeback.

But Naas responded like champions with well-taken scores from Dolan and Thompson. There frayed nerves late on when Murnane’s deflected shot found its way to the Naas net but they held on to confirm their status as the current kingpins of Leinster schools football.

Scorers for Naas CBS: N Dolan 0-3, D McPartlin 0-3 (2’45s, 1f), G Thompson 0-3 (1f, 1m), K Cummons 0-1f, S Broderick 0-2, D Crowley 0-1, J McKevitt 0-1.

Scorers for Maynooth SLS: L Jennings 1-1 (1m), J Murnane 1-1, S O’Sullivan 0-3 (1f), S Hever 0-2fs,

NAAS CBS: D McPartlin; T Ryan, C Murphy, C Boran; R Fitzgerald, F Tully, J McKevitt; D Guerin, D Crowley; S Broderick, N Dolan, F Cooke; C Dalton, G Thompson, K Cummins.

Subs: D Lenihan for Fitzgerald, 55; J Taafe for Cooke, 58.

MAYNOOTH SLS: J Egan; E Moriarty, C O’Neill, R Bryden; D Farrell, D O’Meara, PJ Heslin; C Whyte, C Flanagan; D Finnegan, J Murnane, S O’Sullivan; S Hever, P Mahoney, L Jennings.

Subs: S Mahon for Whyte, 10; N Cullen for Mahon, h/t; J Dolan for Finnegan, 46.

Referee: D Bracken (Laois)