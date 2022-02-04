Na Gaeil duo straight into Kerry midfield for crunch league tie

The Na Gaeil pair of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor have been parachuted straight in at midfield on the Kerry team for Saturday evening’s visit of Dublin.

Barry and O’Connor only fell back in with the Kerry panel this week following their club’s All-Ireland intermediate semi-final defeat to Steelstown Brian Og's last Saturday, but Kerry manager Jack O’Connor hasn’t hung about in reintroducing the pair to inter-county action.

Their inclusion at midfield makes up two of the three changes from the side that finished level with Kildare last weekend. The injured Gavin White is replaced by Brian Ó Beaglaíoch in the half-back line, with Michéal Burns and Killian Spillane making way for the Na Gaeil duo. Last weekend’s midfield pairing of Sean O’Shea and Adrian Spillane are named in the half-forward line.

Elsewhere, Conor Lehane will make his first appearance for the Cork senior hurlers in 15 months after being named in Kieran Kingston’s starting team for their League opener at home to Clare on Saturday.

Lehane was not part of the county set-up for the 2021 season but was recalled following his displays for Midleton in their journey to Cork senior hurling championship glory last autumn.

Castlemartyr’s Ciaran Joyce, who was at centre-back on the 2020 and 2021 All-Ireland winning Cork U20 teams, is named at midfield for what will be his Cork senior debut. The Cork team contains nine players who began last season’s All-Ireland final.

Cork football manager Keith Ricken has made four changes to his team for the second game of Saturday's Páirc Uí Chaoimh double-header. Coming into the side is corner-back Kevin O’Donovan, League debutant Shane Merritt, at midfield, and the attacking pair of Blake Murphy and Mark Buckley. Dropping out are Cian Kiely, John Cooper, Joe Grimes, and Mark Cronin.

KERRY (AFL v Dublin): S Murphy; D O’Donoghue, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Murphy, T Morley, B Ó Beaglaíoch; D O’Connor, J Barry; A Spillane, S O’Shea, D Moynihan; P Clifford, D Clifford, P Geaney.

Subs: S Ryan, K Spillane, M Burns, G Crowley, T Brosnan, G O’Sullivan, J Savage, D Casey, S O’Brien, G Horan, D Roche.

CORK (AFL v Clare): M Martin; K O’Donovan, K Flahive, T Corkery; R Maguire, S Powter, M Taylor; S Merritt, C O’Callaghan; D Dineen, B Murphy, J O’Rourke; M Buckley, B Hurley, D Buckley.

Subs: C Kelly, C Kiely, P Allen, P Ring, J Cooper, J Grimes, F Herlihy, E McSweeney, M Cronin, C Donovan, L Fahy.

DOWN (AFL v Galway): G McMahon; P Fegan, F McElroy, G Collins; R McCormack, N McParland, D O’Hagan; A Doherty, O Murdock; C Mooney, L Kerr, C McCartan; B O’Hagan, K McKernan, A Gilmore.

DERRY (AFL v Offaly): O Lynch; C McKaigue, B Rogers, C McCluskey; C McFaul, C Doherty, P McGrogan; C Glass, E Bradley; E Doherty, N Loughlin, P Cassidy; B Heron, S McGuigan, L Murray.

OFFALY (AFL v Derry): P Dunican; D Hogan, J Lalor, N Darby; L Pearson, J Moloney, C Doyle; J Hayes, D Dempsey; B Carroll, A Sullivan, D Hyland; B Allen, J Bryant, R McNamee.

LAOIS (AFL v Westmeath): D Bolger; J Kelly, T Collins, A Mohan; S O’Flynn, J O’Loughlin, G Dillon; K Lillis, J Finn; B Byrne, E Lowry, P O’Sullivan; M Barry, E O’Carroll, G Walsh.

LIMERICK (AFL v Antrim): D O’Sullivan; J Liston, S O’Dea, P Maher; C Sheehan, I Corbett, T McCarthy; D Treacy, A Enright; C Fahy, J Ryan, P Nash; B Donovan, H Bourke, J Naughton.

TIPPERARY (AFL v Leitrim): E Comerford: S O’Connell, W Eviston, D Carew; B Maher, C O'Shaughnessy, L Boland; Conal Kennedy, S Quirke; J Lonergan, K Fahey, Colman Kennedy; E McBride, C Sweeney, S O’Connor.

WATERFORD (AFL v London): B Kirwan; D Ó Cathasaigh, B Looby, S Boyce; J Flavin, C Walsh, D Ryan; B Lynch, M Curry; C Murray, D Hallihan, S Curry; D Guiry, T O’Connell, D Corcoran.

DUBLIN (AHL v Waterford): S Brennan; A Dunphy, E O’Donnell, C O’Callaghan; D Gray, P Smyth, J Madden; C Burke, C Crummey; D Burke, R McBride, D Sutcliffe; F Whitely, R Hayes, C Currie.

WATERFORD (AHL v Dublin): B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, K Bennett; J Fagan, I Daly, T Barron; C Daly, J Prendergast; P Curran, A Gleeson, DJ Foran; Shane Bennett, Stephen Bennett, C Dunford.

CORK (AHL v Clare): P Collins; N O’Leary, G Millerick, S O’Donoghue; T O’Mahony, M Coleman, R Downey; C Joyce, D Fitzgibbon; C Lehane, S Harnedy, S Twomey; S Kingston, A Cadogan, S Barrett.

Subs: G Collins, C O’Brien, D Cahalane, D O’Leary, S Quirke, C Cahalane, L Meade, R O’Flynn, J O’Connor, P Horgan, P Power.

KILKENNY (AHL v Antrim): D Brennan; M Butler, C Delaney, T Walsh; J Maher, H Lawlor, D Blanchfield; M Carey, P Deegan; J Donnelly, P Walsh, T Phelan; B Ryan, M Keoghan, J Bergin.

GALWAY (AHL v Offaly): E Murphy; J Grealish, D Burke, J Fitzpatrick; P Mannion, G McInerney, T Killeen; J Cooney, R Glennon; T Monaghan, J Hastings, C Fahy; E Niland, C Whelan, B Concannon.

LAOIS (AHL v Tipperary): E Rowland; D Conway, S Downey, D Hartnett; P Delaney, L O’Connell, R Mullanney; F Fennell, J Kelly; P Purcell, J Lennon, R King; B Conroy, W Dunphy, S Maher.

KERRY (AHL v Westmeath): M Stackpoole; S Weir, F Mackessy, E Leen; E Ross, C O’Keeffe, C Walsh; M Leane, S Conway; S Nolan, M Boyle, C Harty; G Dooley, P Ahern, M Heffernan.