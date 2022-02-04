GAA weekend previews: Kerry will be determined to send early message to old foes

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 2.

Division 1.

Kerry v Dublin, Austin Stack Park, 7pm, (C. Lane, Cork) Live RTÉ.

Dessie Farrell has yet to experience a win as senior manager against Kerry and he has played down the chances of a first one here. At the same time, these two have shared the spoils in four of their five previous league and championship games. Kerry must get more acquainted with beating their foes if they are to do it when it counts. They can see them off in a tight tussle.

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2.

Down v Galway, Páirc Esler, 5pm, (B. Cawley, Kildare) Live BBC NI.

Down gave a better showing than what was expected against Derry but are still without key men and their absence will be felt against a more assured Galway side.

Verdict: Galway.

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (M. Deegan, Laois), 7pm.

The nature of the defeat to Roscommon has prompted some speculation Cork could be for the Tailteann Cup. The team will look more familiar by the time Round 3 comes around but Clare’s experience should be the telling factor tonight.

Verdict: Clare.

Division 3.

Antrim v Limerick, Corrigan Park, 2.30pm, (K. Faloon, Armagh).

A 100% record will go here and we will tilt towards home advantage being key for Enda McGinley’s promising side.

Verdict: Antrim.

Allianz Hurling League, Round 1.

Division 1, Group A.

Cork v Clare, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm, (J. Murphy, Limerick).

Cork aren’t known for setting the world alight in February but then the expected good surface should work in their favour. Conor Lehane (pictured) makes a deserved return to the panel and he can help steer younger teammates against a Clare selection that is hampered by injuries.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 1, Group B.

Laois v Tipperary, MW O’Moore Park, 6pm, (S. Cleere, Kilkenny).

Laois should be better prepared for this campaign than they were last year and there is an air of vulnerability around Tipperary with Paudie and Brendan Maher’s retirements, Willie Connors’ injury and last month’s defeat to Kerry. Nevertheless, the visitors have enough quality.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 2B.

Derry v Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm, (J. Connors, Donegal).

Verdict: Sligo.

Division 3A.

Armagh v Louth, Athletic Ground, 2.30pm, (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Verdict: Armagh.

Division 3B.

Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 2.30pm, (A. McAleer, Donegal).

Verdict: Fermanagh.

AIB All-Ireland Club IHC final.

Kilmoyley (Kerry) v Naas (Kildare), Croke Park, 5pm, (C. Mooney, Dublin) Live Spórt TG4 streaming.

Kilmoyley have beaten some decent opposition in the likes of Courcey Rovers to get here but Naas will extract confidence from their fine Leinster campaign and their run has been slightly more impressive. A slight nod to the Kildare team but Kilmoyley to push them all the way.

Verdict: Naas.

AIB All-Ireland Club JHC final.

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Mooncoin (Kilkenny), Croke Park, 3pm, (B. Leon, Galway) Live Spórt TG4 streaming.

From their comeback county final victory, Mooncoin have shown plenty of character and Ballygiblin’s firepower will be matched if not bettered. That goal threat will be a huge asset to the Kilkenny champions.

Verdict: Mooncoin.

Currentaccount.ie 2021 All-Ireland Ladies Club JFC final.

Mullinahone (Tipperary) v St Judes (Dublin), Baltinglass GAA, 1.30pm, Live LGFA Facebook page.

St Jude’s came through tougher opposition in their semi-final and can bring back silverware to Templeogue.

Verdict: St Jude’s.

Dr Harty Cup final.

St Joseph’s, Tulla (Clare) v Ardscoil Rís (Limerick), TUS Gaelic Grounds, 1pm, Munster GAA streaming.

Complacency has so often been a problem for favourites at this level. Niall Moran will do his best to ensure Ardscoil Rís don’t take St Joseph’s lightly — and they shouldn’t — but it’s easier said than done. St Josephs have shown no fear thus far but the Limerick outfit should lift the cup.

Verdict: Ardscoil Rís.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 2.

Division 1.

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 2pm, (D Gough, Meath), Live Spórt TG4 streaming.

Tyrone would love nothing more to knock Armagh’s full jug after they filled it against Dublin last weekend. This is the real test for Armagh, showing they’re able to be consistent, but they may have to settle for a point.

Verdict: Draw.

Monaghan v Mayo, St Tiernach’s Park, 2pm, (S Hurson, Tyrone).

This has the hallmarks of another stalemate. Mayo will be delighted with their steeliness against Donegal while Monaghan have to show more teeth.

Verdict: Draw.

Donegal v Kildare, MacCumhaill Park, 2.30pm, (B. Cassidy, Derry).

Kildare had the Glenn Ryan bounce in Newbridge last weekend but they travel to a virtual fortress for Donegal. A point would be huge but they should leave empty-handed.

Verdict: Donegal.

Division 2.

Meath v Roscommon, Páirc Tailteann, 2pm, (J. Henry, Mayo).

Another defeat and Meath’s promotion aspirations will suffer a major dent. Roscommon have nothing to fear but Andy McEntee will demand a response after the no show in Galway.

Verdict: Draw.

Offaly v Derry, Bord Na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm, (D. Coldrick, Meath).

Offaly didn’t disgrace themselves last weekend and shouldn’t here but Derry to take the points.

Verdict: Derry.

Division 3.

Laois v Westmeath, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm, (L. Devenney, Mayo).

This could go a long way to deciding who goes up or at least tops the division. Laois have plenty of work done but Westmeath are that bit more wily.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Longford v Louth, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm, (N McKenna, Monaghan).

Louth must be meaner in defence if they are to avoid another loss. Longford have some issues too.

Verdict: Draw.

Wicklow v Fermanagh, County Grounds, Aughrim, 2pm, (D Hickey, Carlow).

The 10-point turnaround against Westmeath shouldn’t upset Wicklow too much.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Division 4.

London v Waterford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm, (C Dourneen, Cavan).

Waterford will be wary of the Exiles after what they did to Carlow.

Verdict: Draw.

Sligo v Carlow, Markievicz Park, 1pm, (K. Eannetta, Tyrone).

Sligo’s attack should be able to dismantle the visitors.

Verdict: Sligo.

Cavan v Wexford, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm, (T Murphy, Galway).

Wexford will be tough to shake but Cavan will take another step to promotion.

Verdict: Cavan.

Tipperary v Leitrim, FBD Semple Stadium, 2pm, (J. Hayes, Limerick).

Tipperary were poor against Waterford and simply must win this game if they are to retain designs on going up.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Allianz Hurling League, Round 1.

Division 1, Group A.

Wexford v Limerick, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.45pm, (T Walsh, Waterford) Live TG4.

Six players may be missing from the Limerick team that beat Cork last August but it is anything but a weak Limerick side that John Kiely has named. Wexford might have had one eye on this game when they went down to Dublin last weekend but that loss will raise some concerns.

Verdict: Limerick.

Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium, 2pm, (R. McGann, Clare).

It’ll be all smiles between club-mates Henry Shefflin and Michael Fennelly on the sideline but there should be welcome cut and thrust to this game concluding with the obvious result.

Verdict: Galway.

Division 1, Group B.

Kilkenny v Antrim, UPMC Nowlan Park, 1pm, (P Murphy, Carlow).

Antrim gave great accounts of themselves early on last year and can do some again against a slightly experimental Kilkenny side but it’s at home where their opportunities to win will be greater.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Dublin v Waterford, Parnell Park, 3.45pm, Live TG4 (C Cunning, Antrim).

Dublin can rightly look on this fixture as one they can win. Never mind that the venue has been a good one for them, they have the power and brawn to overcome the Ballygunner-less visitors.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 2A.

Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 12.30pm, (S Hynes, Galway).

It may be a rematch of last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final but Kerry can reverse that result.

Verdict: Kerry.

Down v Carlow, McKenna Park, Ballycran, 1pm, (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

Some good preseason work can set Down up for a win.

Verdict: Down.

Kildare v Meath, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm, (R. Fitzsimons, Offaly).

Without their Naas men, Kildare may have some difficulty.

Verdict: Meath.

Division 2B.

Donegal v London, O’Donnell Park, 12pm, (T Conway, Derry).

Donegal can negate the Exiles’ enthusiasm.

Verdict: Donegal.

Mayo v Wicklow, James Stephens Park, Ballina, 2pm, (C. Flynn, Westmeath).

Mayo to start this campaign as they left things off in 2021.

Verdict: Mayo.

Division 3A.

Warwickshire v Monaghan, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 1pm, (K.Brady, Louth).

Verdict: Monaghan.

Roscommon v Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm, (K. Jordan, Tipperary).

Verdict: Roscommon.

Division 3B.

Lancashire v Leitrim, Abbottstown - GAA Centre of Excellence, 1pm, (N Wall, Cork).

Verdict: Leitrim.

AIB All-Ireland Club IFC final.

Steelstown Brian Ógs (Derry) v Trim (Meath), Croke Park, 3.30pm, (B Judge, Sligo) Live Spórt TG4 streaming.

A scalp like Na Gaeil must be followed up with a win and it’s well within Steelstown. Trim are a tidy outfit but the prediction goes north.

Verdict: Steelstown Brian Ógs.

AIB All-Ireland Club JFC final.

Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Kilmeena (Mayo), Croke Park, 1.30pm, (S. Mulhare, Laois) Live Spórt TG4 streaming.

Kilmeena have a couple of lovely footballers but they need more than them for the challenge presented by the Kerry men.

Verdict: Gneeveguila.

Currentaccount.ie 2021 All-Ireland Ladies Club IFC final.

Castlebar Mitchels (Mayo) v St Sylvester’s (Dublin); Duggan Park, Ballinasloe, 1.30pm, Live LGFA Facebook page.

Castlebar should be better for the test they got in the semi-final but the Clontarf women were impressive last day out and have a sharp attack.

Verdict: St Sylvester’s.