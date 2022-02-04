Kilmoyley en route to Croker: 'There’s a surreal atmosphere, people can’t really believe it'

An All-Ireland final can leave its marker on a place, but the posters and the bunting you expect.

When it begins to colour daily conversations you know the temperature is rising.

“I was chatting to a couple of people the other evening in the village,” says Ian Brick.

“They were saying usually at this time of year the talk is is about the weather, but this time round it’s hurling, hurling, hurling.

“It’s all about how this fella is going and how’s that fella feeling, and how will they go ahead of the game.”

The village is Kilmoyley, one of the hurling oases in north Kerry. The game is the All-Ireland intermediate club hurling championship (Saturday, Croke Park, 5pm), with the Kerry side taking on Naas of Kildare.

Brick, the club PRO, says the sense of anticipation is mounting even in a place that’s accustomed to finals: “We’ve been very lucky in the last 10 years or so in that we’ve had 10 county final wins, but this is a whole other level, particularly since the Munster final win.

“It’s been building slowly. What’s happened is there’s an air of excitement but there’s also a surreal atmosphere, as though people can’t really believe it.

“But the more people are talking about it then the more excited people are getting. The butterflies are certainly more noticeable, but there’s a lot more colour around the place too — flags and buntings and people wearing the jersey. It’s a completely different level, and that’s been really noticeable since the Munster final.”

That provincial final win was an epic journey in itself. Cork’s Courcey Rovers had the upper hand for long stretches during the game in the Gaelic Grounds but Kilmoyley wouldn’t roll over and took the game to extra time.

“It was a great win because the game was over, really, in normal time,” says Brick.

“Courceys were four points up three times in the last 10 minutes and there didn’t seem to be much hope for us, but the lads didn’t panic.

“They kept plugging away and didn’t lose the heads going for goals, and that composure against a class outfit was huge, because Courceys played very well on the day — that was what made it so special.

“The win gave everyone huge pride in what they did, and confidence — and we needed that against Banagher in the All-Ireland semi-final, they brought a different challenge to the table and we weren’t quite able to replicate the Courceys performance.

“But I’m sure the lads will use the Munster final, that if it’s tight with five minutes to go, they have that experience in the back pocket.”

They have other advantages. Former Cork senior manager John Meyler is on the sideline for Kilmoyley, for instance.

“John has a wealth of experience, obviously, at club and county level, and he has his own system and methods - and the players have bought into that, absolutely.

“It might have been the perfect storm from our point of view in that for the players there were few other outlets or people to meet during Covid — they’ve had to rely on themselves a lot, even socially, and that bond has grown and grown.

“Certainly since the (Kerry) county final, it’s gotten stronger, they’re a unique bunch of lads and I think it’d be a pleasure for anyone to manage them.”

Kilmoyley’s progress coincided with the Kerry seniors beating Tipperary in the Munster senior hurling league: the graph is heading upwards.

“It’s well known that football is the strong sport in Kerry, obviously, and has been forever,” says Brick.

“For the lads to put their heads above the parapet and become known nationally is phenomenal.

“And it’s not as though we had an easy ride either. We’ve had to beat teams from Cork, Tipperary, and Waterford, so we’ve earned it.

“But it’s not just for us either, but for Kerry hurling. Everyone’s always accepted the talent is there, but it might not have been backed up consistently, which is what the lads have done.

“I have to say, too, we’ve gotten great support from neighbouring parishes and clubs, it’s been fantastic, they’ve passed on their good wishes and they’ve also backed us financially, in fairness.

“There are people coming home from Australia, from the States and Britain — and probably from other countries I don’t even know about - for the All-Ireland final, it’s been unbelievable.

“The lads have put four or five good performances back to back to put themselves in this position, and we’re hoping for one more good performance. But win, lose, or draw everyone is so proud of the team anyway. Naas are the favourites, and they have the pick of a big town, but the lads will give it everything.”