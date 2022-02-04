What Keith Ricken needs: Four crucial steps in the Cork football rebuilding process

It’s not been a smooth start to Keith Ricken’s Cork project.

Between the McGrath Cup hammering below in Killarney, a loss of first-team regulars from the panel, and last weekend’s chastening League opener, the new-look Cork football set-up endured quite the January baptism of fire.

Their February assignments begin with today’s visit of Clare. Colm Collins’ charges will travel in buoyant mood after having nine to spare on Offaly first time out.

The Cork manager’s famous brown clipboard hasn’t been seen on recent matchdays, but if Ricken was to clip in a fresh page ahead of the Clare game and scribble down what he’d like from the remainder of their League campaign, we suspect some of the following might get a look in.

Division 2 survival

Forgive us for starting with the obvious, but there really is nowhere else to begin.

Failure to hold on in Division 2 means Cork will have to beat Kerry in the Munster semi-final to avoid ending up in the Tailteann Cup.

Oisín McConville, speaking on the Irish Examiner podcast, sees a more significant consequence to Cork suffering relegation to the League’s third-tier.

“If they go to (Division) 3, what you are going to have then is defections. Down, in the last five years, have used 85 different players. That’s too much of a turnover in order to gain momentum or build anything. Cork don’t want to find themselves in that situation.”

Player retention/recruitment

On the very subject of player turnover, Ricken could do with 31-year-old Mark Collins committing for another season, even just for his experience in a dressing-room that has already lost several big names in recent weeks.

Before he ever assumed the Cork reins, Ricken had heard that Collins wasn’t going in with the county in 2022, but the pair were due to speak at the end of January. The outcome of this conversation is likely to emerge following Saturday's game.

On the recruitment front, followers of Cork football will hope to see the Barrs’ Brian Hayes make his debut in the weeks ahead. They could do without another dual talent heading elsewhere.

Leadership

As noted on these pages last Monday, the Cork team that started at Dr Hyde Park contained five league debutants, with two more coming in off the bench. That’s a whole lot of inexperience operating inside the whitewash all at once, but in every line, bar midfield, there were players present who’ve been part of the Cork set-up for several years now, in some cases almost a decade.

So while the naivety of the newcomers was pronounced, it should not take from the fact that there was little to no leadership provided by those more experienced panel members.

No one expects hands to be held, but there has to be a semblance of on-field direction driven by those longer-serving Cork players.

It isn’t just the Cork newcomers who’ll need to stand up in the weeks ahead.

Patience

Ricken, following defeat in Roscommon, acknowledged that there would be tough times and tough games ahead for his developing group. He couldn’t stress enough, however, that they must be governed by more than results.

“I am very cross with results when they don’t go our way. But I have to constantly look at the bigger picture and what we are about. We are doing some things right, just because we don’t get a result doesn’t mean we are totally wrong.”

For this rebuilding project to eventually take flight, this is a point of view all stakeholders involved in Cork football must get on board with.