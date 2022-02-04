How hurling superpowers will bid to avoid early summer holidays 

A month before Tipperary began their 2018 National league campaign, manager Michael Ryan was a little anxious. Tipp were one of four teams set to play four successive games in 21 days in the new round robin championship format, while Tipp’s preparations were further complicated by an impeding restructuring of the club championship.

A motion passed at Special Congress the previous September had forced the Tipp county board to alter the club senior championship, which meant some of Ryan’s players having to play three successive club matches in the run-in to the inter-county championship.

“Our challenge is managing workload and deciding how we approach the league,” said Ryan ahead of that campaign. “We have a quota of work that needs to get done and we have to ask ourselves how we are going to get it done, and when are we going to get it done. We’ll just have to play it by ear.”

That unknown was inflated by such a busy early-season calendar that was set to really challenge the whole area of load management in a new condensed provincial championship format. Tipp reached another league final, but lost to Kilkenny, just as they had lost to Galway in the 2017 equivalent.

Tipp lost their opening championship match in both of those seasons and, while they reached the 2017 All-Ireland semi-final, there was far less margin for error in the new round-robin format in 2018 as opposed to forging a path through the qualifiers the previous year.

Tipp were unlucky. They failed to win any of their opening three games, having drawn against Cork and Waterford, but a win against Clare would have taken them through. That game turned on a six-point swing late on when Jake Morris hit the post and Clare had the ball in the net at the other end within seconds.

It was Tipp’s earliest exit from the championship in two decades. Ryan didn’t return as manager in 2019. When Liam Sheedy took over that autumn, he ensured that he and the players weren’t going to be caught in the same bind. Just one club championship game for each code was fixed that April, which gave Tipp a clear four-week run into their first championship game.

There is no club month for managers to worry about anymore but, in many ways, counties are back in a similar position to where they were at the outset of 2018. In terms of managing load and trying to be fresh and primed when it matters, the new more compacted season with the league running straight into the round robin championship is shot through with the unknown.

Teams can’t say that they haven’t been used to dealing with new challenges around a changed format with less preparatory time over the last two years.

Every team will also have at least four championship games, with five in Leinster, something no team was guaranteed over the last two years. After playing five games in an epic 2019 Leinster championship, Wexford played just three games in the province in 2020 and 2021.

On the flipside, at least two teams could be gone out of the Leinster title race before May even arrives. Two big guns in Munster will have exited the championship before May even warms up.

Some teams will target the league and see where that takes them, but every side will be conscious of getting their timing precise for the championship. Because their season will be over in a flash if they don’t.

There is bound to be a teasing out period in the first year of the split-season model, but the pressure has certainly been ramped up on hurling managers when a host of them face the threat of a redundant summer and no action beyond mid-May, the traditional start time for the hurling championship.

The league is the only focus now, but the championship begins in only 10 weeks. Yet, with the league finishing the same time as it did in 2018 and 2019, does the earlier championship start time of mid-April change teams physical preparations during the league? Does it completely alter their attitude towards the competition?

“It may for some teams, but it’s totally dependent on the goals of those individual teams,” says Mikey Kiely, Limerick S&C coach for the last two years but who is now working with Ulster Rugby. “I wouldn’t think it will change much. Every management will have their plans well illustrated at this stage, taking into account best-and-worst case scenarios for them.” The league finalists will only have a two-week break before the start of the round-robin, where the teams which lose the league semi-finals will have a three-week window to prepare. Theoretically, is not making the league semi-finals and having a four-week lead-in more advantageous?

“When you look to other sports such as rugby or soccer, players can go from clubs to international duties with no longer than two weeks to prepare as a group,” says Kiely. “There is a difference between professional and amateur sports, but GAA teams now have people in place that are extremely educated in physical preparation and coaching.

“The teams that have a longer break before the championship will play games either internally or externally in the lead-in. With that in mind you really are only altering start dates and applying your own trusted philosophy and training principles that form it.”

Before the winter championship began at the end of 2020, there were no hurling league games, which saw a revival of challenge games, all of which took place behind closed doors. The main benefit of that arrangement was privacy. There also had to be a mutual agreement between managers that one team wouldn’t show up with a second string to test those players against a stronger first 15.

There also had to be an element of trust to ensure what went on in those games would stay between those two groups, as in if some team tried something wacky, that word wouldn’t leak out to blow their cover.

Yet that was less likely to happen anyway when it was only word of mouth because there were no TV cameras and no footage for the opposition to dissect and analyse.

There is a luxury with challenge games now that doesn’t exist when teams are conducting their championship rehearsals in public during the league. The scope for more intense challenge games, and greater experimentation that teams might not have risked during the league, will exist for those teams which conclude their league campaign on March 20.

“There is more emotion involved if you’re in a league final, but you will replicate the physical capacity in the lead-up to championship anyway,” says Kiely. “For teams playing challenge games, a management team might perceive a risk and manage player minutes in those games. But from a physiological side, you wouldn’t see a risk in experiencing match load, be it challenge games or league games in the weeks leading into championship.”

The comfort with the hurling league in comparison to the football league is that the vast majority of teams are never under pressure of relegation. That leaves more scope for squad rotation and developing systems of play, along with the capacity to incrementally improve as the season evolves. Over the last two seasons, Limerick have improved with each passing game in the championship, peaking in the All-Ireland final in both seasons. The return of the round-robin now will be a different challenge, but the harder schedule for some teams was equalised this week with the Munster Council’s decision to revise that schedule to avoid teams playing three weeks in a row.

“The attrition of the round robin is for me possibly overstated,” says Kiely. “In basketball there can be approximately 80 games per regular season with large travel involved which reduces a player’s ability to sleep and recover.

“Liverpool will play 20 games between now and the end of May, clocking up thousands of travel miles. I understand I’m drawing a comparison between amateur athletes who must go to work on Monday morning and professional athletes who can potentially rest more. But given the impeccable condition of GAA players, I think we will become accustomed to even greater game numbers over time.”

For now though, managing the unknown is the key, especially when so many players are involved in the Fitzgibbon Cup, and with more coming off long club campaigns. Injuries are always a risk, but most inter-county setups now have top class physiological monitoring systems in place. And word-class practitioners who take educated decisions around training load and practices.

“It’s going to be a challenge, but I think teams will adapt to the change in time and I think we’ll have another great season,” says Kiely. “Players love playing. There will be more games in a shorter time-span, but there is evidence in multiple codes to suggest that both male and female athletes can perform at an elite level over multiple games in condensed seasons.”

Roll up, roll up. Let the games begin. And once they do, there will be more big hurling matches than ever before between now and the middle of May.