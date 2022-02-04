How hurling superpowers will bid to avoid early summer holidays 

A month before Tipperary began their 2018 National league campaign, manager Michael Ryan was a little anxious. Tipp were one of four teams set to play four successive games in 21 days in the new round robin championship format, while Tipp’s preparations were further complicated by an impeding restructuring of the club championship.
Before the winter championship began at the end of 2020, there were no hurling league games, which saw a revival of challenge games, all of which took place behind closed doors. The main benefit of that arrangement was privacy. There also had to be a mutual agreement between managers that one team wouldn’t show up with a second string to test those players against a stronger first 15.
The comfort with the hurling league in comparison to the football league is that the vast majority of teams are never under pressure of relegation. That leaves more scope for squad rotation and developing systems of play, along with the capacity to incrementally improve as the season evolves. Over the last two seasons, Limerick have improved with each passing game in the championship, peaking in the All-Ireland final in both seasons. The return of the round-robin now will be a different challenge, but the harder schedule for some teams was equalised this week with the Munster Council’s decision to revise that schedule to avoid teams playing three weeks in a row.