Analysing five new hurling managers ahead of the 2022 National League campaign

Henry Shefflin (Galway).

Age: 43.

First rodeo?: It is but he has backed up his undeniable pedigree as a hurler with successive county, Leinster, and All-Ireland titles managing his own Ballyhale Shamrocks.

In his words: “It’s a proud hurling county and they want to see their team doing well. And that’s what I’m here to try and help out with but, at the end of the day, it’s the players.”

What’s expected: More than supporters might be saying. The crowds are going to flock for the man on the sideline and what he permeates. Shefflin should instil belief but he faces a tougher road as the westerners plan for life without Joe Canning.

What’s realistic: An All-Ireland final appearance wouldn’t go amiss but reaffirming Galway’s top-four position would be a healthy start for the Shefflin spell.

Backroom team: Richie O’Neill, Damien Joyce, Kevin Lally, Lukasz Kirszenstein.

Stephen Molumphy (Kerry).

Age: 38 earlier this week.

First rodeo?: Yes but has had his eyes opened by spells as a selector with Wexford and Waterford. Seen by many as a future Déise boss.

In his words: “I believe in this group. I saw the potential a couple of years ago, and then that got me watching them the last two years. The players that you have are the players of the team.”

Stephen Molumphy. Picture: Domnick Walsh

What’s expected: Kerry’s knuckles are raw from knocking on the door in the McDonagh Cup. A third consecutive final appearance isn’t too tall a task for an aspiring group of players and eager management.

What’s realistic: Antrim and Offaly are going to present tough opponents, though. It may take the full two years of Molumphy’s term to get the best out of the group.

Backroom team: Pat Bennett, Shane Briggs, Brendan O’Sullivan.

Colm Bonnar (Tipperary).

Age: 57

First rodeo?: The Cashel man has been in charge of Carlow and Wexford and has been involved in the Waterford set-up.

In his words: “There are huge expectations in Tipperary and rightly so. I’ve waited a long time for this. It’s like coming home. So I can’t wait to get going. I’m busy now trying to get a backroom team in place.”

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar

What’s expected: Genuine supporters realise Tipperary are in a state of flux right now. Bonnar has scanned the county but there are unlikely to be too many new faces come championship time. The elder statesmen will have to be used wisely all the same.

What’s realistic: To get out of Munster might sound like a minimum objective for Tipperary but it would be a relief as much as a boost.

Backroom team: Tommy Dunne, Johnny Enright, Paul Curran, Tom Hargroves.

Joe Fortune (Westmeath)

Age: 42

First rodeo?: Yes, although the Wexford native was part of his native county’s U20 management set-up last year and was previously in charge of Dublin’s U21s and Ballybofey St Enda’s, guiding them to the 2018 Dublin SHC title.

Joe Fortune

In his words: “My aim is to get back to Division 1. I think that the people I have behind me will be a big help, but it’s going to be all down to the players.”

What’s expected: To stay in the Liam MacCarthy Cup would be quite the achievement but it’s been beyond several counties climbing up the Joe McDonagh Cup. Laois have to be the team they target.

What’s realistic: As Fortune realises, staying in the top flight will do Westmeath the power of good irrespective of what happens later in the season.

Backroom team: Paul O’Donoghue, Peter Kelly, Eddie Casey, Richie Flynn, Joe Nagle.

Darragh Egan (Wexford)

Age: 35

First rodeo?: Fresh out of Liam Sheedy’s Tipperary set-up, this is his first senior inter-county managerial appointment.

In his words: “The work has started in earnest in the last month. The response from the players has been great. I’ve a very good working relationship with Keith Rossiter with the U20s. I’m really happy with it so far.”

Wexford manager Darragh Egan. Picture: INPHO/Ben Whitley

What’s expected: After underwhelming returns in the last two seasons, Wexford should enjoy the return of the round-robin format and bring teams to Wexford Park but the question of depth in the panel isn’t going to go away quickly.

What’s realistic: All-Ireland semi-finals should be a genuine target but finishing in the top three in Leinster will be the first objective.

Backroom team: Willie Cleary, Niall Corcoran, Graham Byrne, Ian O’Regan.