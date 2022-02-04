Mark Keane: 'I don't want to be remembered for the goal against Kerry'

It's a decent calling card to possess but Mark Keane remains determined to be remembered for more than just scoring the goal that knocked Kerry out of a football Championship.

The newly recruited Cork hurler is preparing for tomorrow's AIB All-Ireland club junior hurling championship final with Ballygiblin having last month confirmed his departure from AFL side Collingwood.

The expectation may have been that if he returned home he'd link up again with the Cork footballers having helped them reach the 2020 Munster final, scoring a memorable late winning goal against Kerry in Cork's semi-final win.

But Keane explained that by the time he chatted with new Cork football manager Keith Ricken in December, he'd already committed to Kieran Kingston's hurlers. And while the 21-year-old said that 'If I could do both, I would do both', that was simply not possible.

Keane, who mans the centre of Ballygiblin's defence, admits he still has plenty of work to do on his touch and on his general game but is determined to carve out a successful career for himself and to be remembered for more than just slaying Kerry on a famous afternoon in 2020.

"It's always great to knock Kerry out of a Championship but I don't want to be remembered for the goal against Kerry," said Keane. "There's other things I want to be remembered for, playing AFL, playing Cork hurling, playing Cork football, helping Ballygiblin get to an All-Ireland final, hopefully getting Mitchelstown to another county final this year, and being able to play it. It's not just the one thing I want to be remembered for."

Keane has time on his side to create fresh memories and will look to make the same sort of transition from professional sport to inter-county senior hurling as Waterford's Dessie Hutchinson, who returned from a soccer career in the UK to star for the Deise.

Keane nodded along with the comparison.

"Definitely. I have always kept a hurley in my hand as well and I will just be listening to the coaches in Cork. They will be guiding me through what I have to do to peak for April."

Keane has already featured in the Canon O'Brien Cup game for Cork and in a challenge match against Tipperary. He'll miss tomorrow's league opener against Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh because of the club final though it's hardly a sacrifice given that he'll be swapping the home of Cork hurling for the home of GAA.

"I haven't played there before, only two fellas on the Ballygiblin team have, Colin English and Sean O'Sullivan," said Keane of the Croke Park decider. "A lot of people have said to me, 'You have probably played in Croke Park before' but it's all new to me and I'm looking forward to playing on the big stage. I've played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh and in big stadiums in Australia but nothing beats being above in Croke Park, does it?"

Keane's departure from Australia came as a blow to Collingwood. With five first-team appearances under his belt - one in 2020 and four in 2021 - and another year to run on his contract, 2022 was shaping up as a big year until he pulled the plug.

"When I was in Australia it was always in my mind that I was going to be coming home at some stage, whenever it was," he said. "I didn't see myself being out there long-term but yeah, coming home at Christmas, I just felt it was the right time and I just felt that the opportunity was there to come home.

"They (Collingwood) understood, I suppose there was nothing they could do really, just support me and help me in my transition."