Pádraic Maher has laid out in stark terms the risk he would have faced in continuing his hurling career with a serious neck injury.

After announcing his retirement from the sport on Tuesday, Tipperary’s three-time All-Ireland winner will speak to more specialists in the coming days but the decision to play on was already taken out of his hands by medical experts such as his county and club doctor Paul Ryan.

“The list was very eye-opening,” he revealed of the potential injuries had he continued on. “He only listed off what the damage could be, especially when you are working in the head and neck area. He put it to me, ‘Do you want your girlfriend lifting you off the couch to put you to bed every night?’ It was that extreme so when he started talking like that, I said, this is a fairly black and white decision for me.

“Thankfully, the risk has been taken away, please God, and with the bit of guidance from the medics going forward I will have a perfectly healthy life to live.”

Although it’s not certain whether it was a new injury or an old one that was aggravated, it’s believed Maher suffered the neck difficulty in training between the county semi-final and drawn final against Loughmore-Castleiney last November.

The 32-year-old, who can no longer involve himself in any contact sports, experienced neck pain and headaches shortly afterwards. “It only came upon me in November around the time we were playing the county final. I was still training and putting the body under stress, so I was playing every couple of weeks but it died off then after we were beaten in the replay and naturally enough stopped training. The doctor asked me to take it handy and the pain subsided. I’d get an odd headache every now and again but it wouldn’t stop me doing anything.

“But in fairness to Paul Ryan, he said to me before I went back to training (with Tipp) to check that everything was working okay, and basically just ticking a box, really.

Thankfully, he did do it because this is what came out of it. Unfortunately, it is not the best news to get, in a way for my own health going forward, I’m glad to have done what I have done.”

For a player who never missed a championship game for Tipperary from 2009 to 2021, Maher appreciates there is irony in his career being finished by an injury. “Very unlucky but very lucky at the same time.”

As he looks to fill the gap left by hurling in the coming months, the Limerick-based Garda doesn’t expect the problem to impact on his occupation. “The doctor said to me I was walking in as a fit 32-year-old and everything is working relatively alright. I asked what my health was going to be like going forward, and he said I’d be fine once I took the risk out of it, and the risk is contact sport.

“Going forward, I hope everything works perfectly, and the way the doctor put it to me was the risk has been taken away so hopefully it doesn’t get any worse. But I will be monitored for a while and be in touch with plenty of medics in the time being.

“I’ve been told I can still do loads of exercising. I can still go running, I can still go swimming and cycling and it’s just maybe certain things in the gym I won’t be able to do now. I can’t push too hard in the gym or do contact, but I can still do plenty more, which is great too.

“It’s going to be some void to fill alright, being gone four or five nights a week and building up to big games at the weekend. So it’s going to be strange. I would have been fairly keen on golf when I was younger and as the GAA got more serious I would have pulled back. The golf clubs are there, I’d have to dust them off but I’ll get them back off.

“Squash and stuff, I’d love to be able to play but I’d have to speak with the medics again. I don’t know if I can be twisting or turning or moving my neck too sharply but there’s still loads for me to do between work and the coffee shop. I’ll be trying to get the (golf) handicap down as well, that’s for sure. The last time I finished up it was 12, but that’s well gone now and I’d be hoping to get back up to 18.”