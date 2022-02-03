Mark Keane: 'I love playing football for Cork but my love at the moment is hurling'

Former AFL player Mark Keane admits he's on a steep learning curve as he attempts to forge a new sporting career with the Cork hurlers.
Mark Keane: 'I love playing football for Cork but my love at the moment is hurling'

Mark Keane in action for Cork against UCC in the Canon O'Brien Cup. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 11:56
Paul Keane

Former AFL player Mark Keane admits he's on a steep learning curve as he attempts to forge a new sporting career with the Cork hurlers.

The Ballygiblin man, preparing for Saturday's AIB All-Ireland club junior hurling championship final against Mooncoin at Croke Park, where he has never played, left the Collingwood club last month to return home permanently and has teamed up with the Cork hurlers.

Keane made headlines in late 2020 when he briefly played for the Cork footballers and scored a famous Munster championship goal in the win over Kerry.

He revealed that he did speak to new Cork football manager Keith Ricken back in December but was already committed to the Rebels hurling set-up at that stage.

Now his full focus is on improving his touch and making a success of his senior inter-county hurling career, along with Saturday's club decider.

"I feel like I'm going well with Ballygiblin at the moment," said Keane. "I played against Tipperary with Cork last week and stuff like that. I still have a load of work to do to get myself up to senior inter-county level but I'm doing a lot of work on it. I'm not just playing with Ballygiblin, I'm in with the senior hurlers as well and training with them and doing a lot of work to get my game up to where it should be. Hopefully come April, it will be top-notch.

"I've always kept a hurley in my hand as well and I've just been listening to my coaches in Cork and they'll be guiding me through what I have to do to peak for April."

Asked about his discussions with Ricken, Keane said: "I was talking to Keith around December sometime, other than that I wasn't speaking to him since. He kind of knew I was in with the hurlers and after that I'm not too sure how it works, with approaching players and stuff from other codes. I'm not too sure but I wasn't asked to make a decision between hurling and football.

"At the moment my focus is on Cork hurling anyway. I do love football, I love playing football for Cork, for Mitchelstown. My love at the moment is hurling. If I could do both, I'd do both."

Keane was snapped up by Aussie Rules outfit Collingwood in 2018 and went on to make five senior appearances but homesickness was a constant battle, particularly in the Covid era.

"Definitely, because before (Covid) you could go home and over and back whenever you wanted to," he said. "People could come over to you whenever they wanted to as well. That was all finished over the last two years.

"Nobody was able to come over. If you were to come home it would cost a bomb to come home and it would be a bit of hassle trying to get back in again. You'd get in but you'd have to do quarantine and stuff like that. Yeah, I suppose when Covid came everyone just realised how much you need to lean on your family and stuff."

More in this section

Donegal SFC: Ciaran Thompson the hero as Naomh Conaill prevail after shootout drama Naomh Conaill fined for using too many subs in final - but keep their name on the cup
Tommy Conroy with Eoghán Bán Gallagher 30/1/2022 Mayo confirm cruciate ligament injury for Tommy Conroy
General view of Pairc Ui Rinn 2/7/2016 Kevin O’Donovan: Cork will welcome Kerry to Páirc Uí Rinn with 'all guns blazing'
#Cork GAA#Hurling
<p>IT Carlow's Martin Kavanagh and Chirs Nolan celebrate after the match. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher</p>

Despite late comeback, DCU crash out of Fitzgibbon Cup, Carlow IT through

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices