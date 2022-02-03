Mark Keane: 'I love playing football for Cork but my love at the moment is hurling'

Former AFL player Mark Keane admits he's on a steep learning curve as he attempts to forge a new sporting career with the Cork hurlers.

The Ballygiblin man, preparing for Saturday's AIB All-Ireland club junior hurling championship final against Mooncoin at Croke Park, where he has never played, left the Collingwood club last month to return home permanently and has teamed up with the Cork hurlers.

Keane made headlines in late 2020 when he briefly played for the Cork footballers and scored a famous Munster championship goal in the win over Kerry.

He revealed that he did speak to new Cork football manager Keith Ricken back in December but was already committed to the Rebels hurling set-up at that stage.

Now his full focus is on improving his touch and making a success of his senior inter-county hurling career, along with Saturday's club decider.

"I feel like I'm going well with Ballygiblin at the moment," said Keane. "I played against Tipperary with Cork last week and stuff like that. I still have a load of work to do to get myself up to senior inter-county level but I'm doing a lot of work on it. I'm not just playing with Ballygiblin, I'm in with the senior hurlers as well and training with them and doing a lot of work to get my game up to where it should be. Hopefully come April, it will be top-notch.

"I've always kept a hurley in my hand as well and I've just been listening to my coaches in Cork and they'll be guiding me through what I have to do to peak for April."

Asked about his discussions with Ricken, Keane said: "I was talking to Keith around December sometime, other than that I wasn't speaking to him since. He kind of knew I was in with the hurlers and after that I'm not too sure how it works, with approaching players and stuff from other codes. I'm not too sure but I wasn't asked to make a decision between hurling and football.

"At the moment my focus is on Cork hurling anyway. I do love football, I love playing football for Cork, for Mitchelstown. My love at the moment is hurling. If I could do both, I'd do both."

Keane was snapped up by Aussie Rules outfit Collingwood in 2018 and went on to make five senior appearances but homesickness was a constant battle, particularly in the Covid era.

"Definitely, because before (Covid) you could go home and over and back whenever you wanted to," he said. "People could come over to you whenever they wanted to as well. That was all finished over the last two years.

"Nobody was able to come over. If you were to come home it would cost a bomb to come home and it would be a bit of hassle trying to get back in again. You'd get in but you'd have to do quarantine and stuff like that. Yeah, I suppose when Covid came everyone just realised how much you need to lean on your family and stuff."