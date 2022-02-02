Naomh Conaill fined for using too many subs in final - but keep their name on the cup

Naomh Conaill have been fined €5,000 by the Donegal Competitions’ Controls Committee for using too many substitutes in their 2020 SFC final win over Kilcar - but will keep their name on the roll of honour.

The Glenties-based club overcame Kilcar 4-2 on penalties last August, in the final that had been deferred from the year before because of the pandemic. The match finished 0-13 to 2-7 to Kilcar after extra-time so a shootout was needed.