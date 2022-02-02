Naomh Conaill fined for using too many subs in final - but keep their name on the cup

The Glenties-based club overcame Kilcar 4-2 on penalties last August, in the final that had been deferred from the year before because of the pandemic
Naomh Conaill fined for using too many subs in final - but keep their name on the cup

Naomh Conaill were crowned Donegal SFC champions after the delayed 2020 final. Picture: Alan Foley

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 21:15
Alan Foley

Naomh Conaill have been fined €5,000 by the Donegal Competitions’ Controls Committee for using too many substitutes in their 2020 SFC final win over Kilcar - but will keep their name on the roll of honour.

The Glenties-based club overcame Kilcar 4-2 on penalties last August, in the final that had been deferred from the year before because of the pandemic. The match finished 0-13 to 2-7 to Kilcar after extra-time so a shootout was needed.

However, Kilcar lodged an objection in relation to the result, having requested the referee’s report and team sheets with claims that Naomh Conaill used more than the permitted number of substitutes allowed in extra-time.

At the time of the objection, it was stated that if there was a breach of the rules found, the CCC would either award the game to Kilcar, fine Naomh Conaill or schedule a replay.

The Donegal CCC ordered a replay, which Naomh Conaill appealed to Ulster. The provincial body ruled that the process must start all over again because the Donegal CCC had infringed a rule relating to video of the game presented at the initial appeal by the Kilcar.

The new Donegal CCC reformed around the Christmas period and informed both clubs of their decision. Kilcar now has the right to appeal over the decision in regards the awarding of the final, while Naomh Conaill can appeal the fine.

