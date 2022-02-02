Champions DCU survive scare to advance to Sigerson Cup semi-final

Three points adrift at the half-time, DCU - winners of the competition when it was last completed in 2020 - outscored their opponents 2-9 to 1-5 over a 26-minute spell on the resumption
Shane Walsh, left, and Shane O'Donnell of DCU Dóchas Éireann celebrate at the final whistle. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 19:20
Daire Walsh, DCU Sportsground

DCU 2-12 Ulster University 2-11

Defending champions DCU survived a late scare from Ulster University on home soil last night to earn themselves a spot in the last-four of the Sigerson Cup.

Three points adrift at the half-time, DCU - winners of the competition when it was last completed in 2020 - outscored their opponents 2-9 to 1-5 over a 26-minute spell on the resumption to move themselves into the driving seat. A subsequent goal by All-Ireland winning Tyrone star Darragh Canavan set-up a nerve-wracking finale, but Paddy Christie’s men did enough to advance into the penultimate rounds.

It took six minutes for the first score to arrive, but the Jordanstown visitors eventually got the ball rolling with a neat point from Andrew Gilmore. Liam Nugent subsequently doubled their lead, before DCU responded through inside forward Mark Barry.

Half-back Mark McKernan and Niall Loughlin subsequently split the posts to give UU a 0-4 to 0-1 cushion on the first-quarter, with Loughlin later adding his second after corner-back Mark Curran had pointed for DCU.

Barry also enhanced his personal tally, but a routine Gilmore free ensured they brought a 0-6 to 0-3 buffer into the interval.

Yet the introduction of Robert Finnerty added fresh life to the DCU challenge and it took them just eight minutes to wipe out their deficit. After Barry bundled to the net on 33 minutes, Galway ace Finnerty and Meath’s Shane Walsh combined to get DCU back on level terms.

Ulster University once again gave themselves a strong chance of possession when Loughlin fired home at the end of a 41st-minute attack, but DCU responded powerfully to this set-back.

Finnerty and Walsh frees - either side of a similar effort by Loughlin - helped them to settle and when Red Og Murphy coolly slotted home a penalty with eight minutes of normal time remaining, they edged in front for the very first time.

Unanswered points from Walsh, Joseph Hagan and Paraic Hughes helped DCU to create further daylight and even though Canavan shook the net off a defensive mishap, Ulster University couldn’t conjure an equaliser.

Scorers for DCU: M Barry (1-2, 0-1f), R Finnerty (0-4, 3f), S Walsh (0-3, 1f), R Og Murphy (1-0, pen), M Curran, P Hughes, J Hagan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ulster University: N Laughlin (1-3, 0-2f), A Gilmore (0-4, 3f), D Canavan (1-0), M McKernan, L Nugent, K Gallagher, M Gallagher (0-1 each).

DCU: D O’Hanlon (Na Fianna); D Corcoran (Geraldines), S Ryan (Sarsfields), M Curran (An Clochan Liath); L Towey (St Molaise Gaels), J Morrissey (Eire Og), M Costello (Dunshaughlin); L Coleman (Castletown Liam Mellows), R Og Murphy (Curry); P Hughes (Kilanerin), S Walsh (Na Fianna), B Carroll (Cappincur); S Tierney (Daingean), J Bryant (Shamrocks), M Barry (O’Dempsey’s).

Subs: S O’Donnell (St Eunan’s for Carroll), R Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for Bryant (both h-t), K Lynch Bissett (Naomh Mearnog) for Barry (40), J Hagan (Dromard) for Tierney (46), S Byrne (Killybegs) for Coleman (56).

ULSTER UNIVERSITY: O Lynch (Magherafelt); A Clarke (Omagh), F McElroy (Longstone), M Gallagher (Trillick); M McKearney (Dungannon), R Boyle (Truagh), M McKernan (Coalisland); T Galligan (Lacken), M McGleenan (Eglish); K Gallagher (Emyvale), D Canavan (Errigal Ciaran), R Gormley (Strabane); L Nugent (Rock), N Loughlin (Greenlough), A Gilmore (St John’s).

Subs: D Mulgrew (Ardboe) for Gormley (h-t), C Glass (Glen) for McGleenan (40), J Garrity (Trillick) for K Gallagher (46), S Loughran (Ballyholland) for Canavan (60).

Referee: C Dourneen (Cavan).

