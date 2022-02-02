Kevin O’Donovan: Cork will welcome Kerry to Páirc Uí Rinn with 'all guns blazing'

Conceding home advantage and playing the Cork-Kerry Munster SFC semi-final in Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney was not in the best interests of a young Cork team, Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan has said.

While in no doubt that Kerry would have repaid the home fixture to Cork, O’Donovan said the Cork executive had to prioritise what was best for Keith Ricken’s team when deciding where to move the May 7 semi-final to.

Originally fixed for Páirc Uí Chaoimh, the Munster semi-final will now be played at Páirc Uí Rinn given Cork’s premier venue is out of action for the month of May following the Ed Sheeran concerts in late April.

O’Donovan's remarks at Tuesday’s Cork County Board meeting were in response to comments from Castlemagner delegate Niall Dunne who said the decision to fix the game for the 15,000-capacity Páirc Uí Rinn showed Cork football “as second class citizens”.

Dunne asked the executive if any consideration had been given to swapping home advantage with Kerry for 2022, adding that “there are a lot of people who won’t be able to see the game” because of the decision to opt for Páirc Uí Rinn.

“There are a lot of people interested in football in the county and 15,000 is a very, very low capacity for Cork versus Kerry. From a Cork football point of view, it doesn't send a great message playing that match in Páirc Uí Rinn. It shows Cork football as second-class citizens a little bit,” said Dunne.

In reply, O’Donovan said “we had to consider what was best for our team, balancing with the supporters.

“Cork-Clare in the hurling, ballpark attendance of 20-25,000. That would lead to uproar if we went to Páirc Uí Rinn. Flip that over to football, the football attendance for Cork-Kerry Munster finals is after falling to around the 17,000 level.

“For a semi-final this year, with Cork facing challenging times in football, a judgment call was made and we said the team would have to come first in this one. Us sending down a young team to Killarney, after last year's result, was considered, and I would be strongly of the view that Cork will be welcoming Kerry to Páirc Uí Rinn all guns blazing.

“I hope you'll take into account that we have to think about spectators, we have to think about players, we have to think about the financial situation of the board, and we made judgement calls on both counts.

“We accept the premium ticket situation. We are going to give the best hospitality available in the Dome in Thurles for Cork-Clare and we have special plans for Páirc Uí Rinn and neighbouring facilities on those days.

“Not perfect, but perfect decisions are not an option for this board at this time.” Explaining why the Páirc Uí Chaoimh playing surface has to be put under lock and key for a month following the Ed Sheehan concerts, O’Donovan said the pitch will be regrown through the artificial fibres that are there at present.

Cork chairman Mac Sheehan “warmly welcomed” the reconfiguration of the 2022 Munster SHC round-robin schedule which means Cork will not now have to play three Munster championship games on consecutive weekends this year.

O’Donovan revealed that playing three games in the space of 14 days had been a “major sticking point” for Kieran Kingston and his management team.