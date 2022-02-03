Bigger stadiums for camogie stars gives Niamh Rockett grounds for optimism 

Waterford forward Niamh Rockett believes playing in the GAA’s county grounds on a more consistent basis will lead to greater exposure for the sport of camogie.

The Déise will begin their National League Division 2 campaign away to Westmeath this Saturday (throw-in 2pm) at TEG Cusack Park — the main home venue for the Midlanders’ male inter-county teams. Waterford’s Walsh Park has also played host to a number of camogie games in the past and Rockett is hopeful this will soon become the norm across the country.

“Using the county grounds is going to be excellent because it gives not only a chance for us to show our skills, but hopefully it might be getting to the stage where we get double-headers with games. It might encourage more people to go watch it,” Rockett stated at a camogie league launch on Tuesday.

Niamh Rockett of Waterford during the launch of the Littlewoods Ireland Camogie Leagues. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

“They might bring their daughter or their son, or whoever it is, to go watch the games. It’s all good exposure for the sport. We love playing in Walsh Park. Because of the standard of the pitch and just being out there. I love bringing my nephews to the games because they love going to the big stands and watching the matches.”

Diagnosed with arthritis in her knee when she was just 16, Rockett has defied medical odds to carve out an outstanding career as an inter-county camogie player. An All-Ireland junior champion with Waterford in 2011, she added a national intermediate title four years later before also earning an All-Star award in 2020. The latter accolade followed a third knee operation and while it continues to cause her considerable distress, Rockett is ready to aid the Déise’s quest for an automatic return to the National League’s top-tier.

“I got two months off just to do my own knee programme. I only went back to pitch sessions this week. I’m trusting in the management team and the physio team around me that they’ve put me on the right track,” Rockett added.

“With the shortened season there is no break really. It’s great in one sense that you just get match after match and you can plan your window, but if you get injured in between, it’s a bit more of a difficulty. I feel really confident going into it now and I’m looking forward to getting into the league this week.”