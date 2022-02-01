'The player group is happy': Kieran Kingston not bothered by losing home advantage

Cork manager Kieran Kingston said that while he and his players would have preferred to play their championship game against Clare in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Semple Stadium was a “good alternative”.

Wednesday saw confirmation of last October’s Irish Examiner report that Cork would be forced out of Páirc Uí Chaoimh by an Ed Sheeran concert. Kingston said of the championship game being moved to Thurles: “It’s a long way down the track but we were fully appraised by the Board of the possibility that Páirc Uí Chaoimh would not be available, and how that would impact us in terms of where we’d go to play.

“It’s not a surprise we’re not playing in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Obviously we’d prefer to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh but as that’s not available this is a good alternative. Without being disingenuous about Páirc Uí Rinn, we’re quite happy to go to Thurles. Cork supporters like going to Thurles, tickets won’t be an issue, and the player group is happy to play in Thurles.

“Being brutally honest, if you had a straw poll tomorrow among the Cork players about playing in Cork or Thurles it’d be 50-50.”

The Cork boss outlined changes to the squad ahead of this weekend’s NHL opener against Clare.

“We've had three high-profile retirements with Eoin Cadogan, Bill Cooper and Colm Spillane. A number of the U20s have joined the squad from the last two All-Ireland winning teams.

“Conor Lehane is back into the squad, Mark Coleman new captain, Sean O'Donoghue new vice-captain. Mark Keane has joined the squad as well, albeit haven't seen much of Mark yet because of his club involvement. It's a very young squad which is great for now and the future of Cork hurling.

Conor Lehane of Midleton is back in the Cork squad. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

“It's challenging in that this particular few weeks with Fitzgibbon Cup and Freshers, I think we've approximately 22, 23 players playing games at the moment with their respective colleges.

“That puts its own demands on us in terms of managing their load, the number of games they have each week. These few weeks are difficult from that perspective because you've such a young squad.”

Kingston also mentioned former AFL player Keane, the Cork newcomer, and returning star Lehane: “We were aware of him back along and that he was away - obviously everybody was aware of him when he came back and scored the goal against Kerry there a couple of years ago.

“He came to the fore and then obviously came back in the middle of his term over to play with his club (Ballygiblin) and had a good run there, so basically I just approached him, had a chat with him, see what was his thinking, was it something he was interested in.

“So we had a number of discussions and he just decided to throw his lot in with us, so we're delighted to have him.

“I've always operated a very fluid panel and players know that. The panel is never fixed. That's very important for competition within the group, form, injury, attitude, application, whatever it might be, change of work, change of profile, fellas moving.

“Conor knew that when he was leaving the panel, that the opportunity would be there for him to rejoin, as any other player would know when we speak to them if they're no longer part of the squad.

“He took that opportunity with his club, had a really, really good club season and we'd like to have him back. So let's see how it goes.”

Kingston outlined Cork’s injury concerns.

“Jack O'Connor hasn't trained in a while, he’s just coming back now. Robbie O'Flynn hasn't trained in a while, just coming back now.

“Declan Dalton, Niall Cashman, Alan Connolly are long-term injuries, they haven't trained at all with two or three months.

“Declan hasn't trained with us. He got an injury with his club in the start of November had to have an operation, isn't back training yet, so obviously there's a rehab process here, then there's getting back onto the field with us, then there's getting up to match practice so it'll be a challenge to get back during the league.

“Niall is just back doing a little bit with us and Alan is out, dislocated his shoulder and again is rehabbing from that, so we haven't seen him either. They're difficult injuries to gauge.”