Aidan O’Mahony: Plenty to work on if MTU Kerry are to win Sigerson Cup

Manager Aidan O’Mahony was happy to have taken another step towards getting a shot at winning the Sigerson Cup, as MTU Kerry reached their first semi-final since they last won it in 1999, courtesy of a 4-15 to 0-7 win over Maynooth

He explained that he decided that a direct approach would be best suited to a Maynooth team who would set up defensively.

“Coming into the game, we knew they were going to set up defensively. In our first two games, a lot of it was man-on-man, and they frustrated us in the first 10 or 15 minutes," he said. "We spoke a lot about it during the week, about being patient and about not taking the ball lateral, to play it through the lines and to obviously play it to the lads who we wanted to get on the ball."

O'Mahony is not dwelling on the 20-point margin of victory, instead looking ahead to the last four clash.

“The score is irrelevant, for us it was about putting in a performance today. The biggest thing for us was getting over today, and obviously looking forward now to a semi-final.

“You might think I am mad, but there were a lot of things that we looked at in the first half there that, if you played other teams, the misses we had and stuff, and turnovers we had, you could get punished a lot more. We were probably lucky that that didn’t happen today, so there is plenty for us to be working on, and I genuinely mean that. That’s the one thing I said to the lads at half-time, those turnovers, you have to make them stick, and when you get the chances in front of goal, you have to be clinical as well.

"That’s the feedback I give the lads, we’re very honest with them, and it doesn’t matter whether they are a club lad or a county lad, they still get the same feedback," O’Mahony explained.