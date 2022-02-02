Colm Bonnar on Pádraic Maher: I would have loved him to be part of the team I was with in 1989

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar has hailed Pádraic Maher as one of the county’s greatest ever defenders.

Three-time All-Ireland SHC winner Maher, who turns 33 next week, described his decision to step away from hurling entirely following a neck injury as “heartbreaking”.

Lauding his contribution to Tipperary, 1989 and 1991 All-Ireland SHC winner Bonnar acknowledged the six-time All-Star as an exceptional talent and one who was able to adapt to the changing face of hurling.

“The team I played on won a couple of All-Irelands but had we anyone the calibre of that player? I doubt it.

“I think he would have walked onto our team, onto a lot of teams, that’s how good he was. He had to develop his game to a more modern type as he grew. He was a huge man to catch and balloon it down the field or to come out of tackles and to strike it. But as the game developed, he was able to give that more considered pass so he had the intelligence to change his game as was needed.

2 June 2019; Pádraic Maher of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Clare and Tipperary at Cusack Park in Ennis, Co. Clare. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

“If you were to pick the top backs that represented Tipperary over the last 100 years you couldn’t but name him. He has six All-Stars, which just shows how much esteem he’s held in by everyone else. His club journey, seven county medals, everything he has done has been out of this world. I would have loved him to be part of the team I was with in 1989 and ’91, that’s for sure.”

Bonnar had expected Maher to return to training shortly after rehabbing an ankle injury only for the neck issue to surface. “Obviously, he can do his training and work away there, but in terms of sport he had to step away from it and it was a complete shock to him and to us. We only found out over the weekend that this could be something happening and he had to retire on health issues.”

Maher, who never missed a Championship game for Tipperary since his debut in 2009 and won five Munster SHC medals, described the decision as “heartbreaking” but added “it’s the most important one for me and my health moving forward.

“Representing Tipperary has been my lifelong dream and I am truly honoured and privileged to have played for Tipperary for 13 seasons. I have made some truly great friends and met some great people.

“I have made memories that will stick with me for the rest of my days. While I truly wished this could have lasted a bit longer, I am glad that I can look back and know that I gave everything I had for the blue and gold jersey.”

Maher magic: Five standout displays 2009 Division 1 final v Kilkenny Tipperary weren’t to break Kilkenny’s stranglehold on the All-Ireland SHC until the following year and lost this game but at the age of 20 — and in only his third senior start for Tipperary — Maher provided a sign of things to come with a commanding display at centre-back where he confronted Henry Shefflin. 2011 Munster quarter-final v Cork After a day to forget against Cork the year previous when Aisake Ó hAilpín gave him a world of trouble at the edge of the square, a revitalised Maher ruled the roost from his more customary position in the half-back line. He finished the year with his first hurler of the year shortlisting. 2012 Munster Club final v De La Salle He was untouchable in a few county finals including the 2009 and 2010 victories against Drom and Inch and Clonoulty-Rossmore as well as the 2012 win again against Drom and Inch but in captaining Thurles Sarsfields to their first-ever provincial success he gave a simply stunning display. 2016 All-Ireland semi-final v Galway A game cited by Colm Bonnar and Jake Morris in yesterday’s press conference. A dominant performance featured the thundering shoulder that temporarily put Joe Canning out of the game. Morris was sitting close to the action in the Hogan Stand. “I’ll never forget the crunch of it, that shoulder that day, which was the turning point that day,” he recalled. That’s not to mention the vital hook on Conor Cooney. 2016 All-Ireland final v Kilkenny Beating a player the size and stature of Walter Walsh in the air for a ball was one thing but then sending over a point from the Cusack Stand sideline to put Tipperary five points up typified an enormous display by Maher. A most deserved hurler of the year candidate this season too. Compiled by John Fogarty

The Limerick-based Garda thanked his colleagues as well as his parents Paddy and Helen, his brother and fellow Tipperary star Ronan as well as his fiancée Ciara and his club Thurles Sarsfields.

“The support I received, the great years on the field and the memories we have, I will cherish for the rest of my days,” he said of Sarsfields.

“While I might not get to put on that famous blue jersey anymore, I will never be too far away from ‘The Outside Field’.”

Meanwhile, in a press conference ahead of Tipperary’s Division 1, Group B opener against Laois on Saturday, Bonnar said that last year’s captain Seamus Callanan returned to action in a game last Friday, while there is better news about John O’Dwyer’s knee injury and he could return for the Championship.

Tipperary manager Colm Bonnar. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Asked if he faces a rebuilding process as Maher and Brendan Maher have left the panel, Bonnar replied: “Nobody can last forever. So, yeah, we are in a situation where opportunities will arrive for some of the younger players and we would have had a lot of the middle based players who are looking to get a challenge and looking to get in that team.”

He added: “Look, I won’t say we’re in transition but there are opportunities for those younger players to possibly step in, yeah.”

Winning All-Irelands is not being spoken about in the camp, the Cashel King Cormacs man reveals. “If I start focusing on results or start focusing that we have to win an All-Ireland, then yeah I’m going to add huge pressure on myself, but also on the team. It’s a work in progress and I’m excited to see where this journey is going to end. We haven’t had great success for the last couple of years but the hurlers that are there have huge belief in their abilities, and I’m there to try to get it out of them.”

Bonnar admitted he had to work hard to convince coach Tommy Dunne to remain involved after working with Liam Sheedy the three previous seasons and before that with Declan Ryan in 2011 and 2012. “It took a long time to kind of get to him and talk to him because he probably felt he had been involved for a long number of years and it was time to move on, but I was delighted I managed to change his mind. I’m getting the benefits of it, and so are the players.”