Colm Bonnar: Pádraic Maher's forced retirement is 'heartbreaking'

Colm Bonnar has described the decision Pádraic Maher has taken to retire from hurling completely as “heartbreaking”.

Rumours had been rife that the three-time All-Ireland SHC winner and six-time All-Star was quitting the game.

The Thurles Sarsfields man had recently spoken about his ankle difficulties but a serious neck injury has put paid to his club as well as his county career.

“He had an ongoing issue with his ankle that he felt he needed to get right so that when he did come in training he'd be 100%,” said Bonnar of Maher at a press event Tipperary had arranged ahead of the start of the Allianz Division 1, Group B campaign against Laois this Saturday.

“He was at the launch when they named the stadium the FBD Semple Stadium so he was all ready to go and he was just giving himself a couple of weeks to build up and get the prehab done with John Casey. I suppose in the meantime he received medical advice regarding a neck injury and he was advised to stop any type of contact.

“Obviously, he can do his training and work away there, but in terms of sport he had to step away. It was a complete shock to him and to us. We only found out lately over the weekend that this could be something happening and he had to retire on health issues. It's heartbreaking for him, he had more to offer. We had seen him in the club championships and he was still a towering strength in terms of the backline for Thurles Sarsfields. He put a lot of players in his pocket throughout that campaign and he still had so much to offer. That's why it's so heartbreaking to him that he has to step away at this stage.

“If you look back over 13 years, it's just been so unbelievable for him. He's had a great hurling life that he'll be so proud of. I just wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The fact that the new team doctor Paul Ryan also assists Maher’s club Sarsfields was helpful in assisting the player, Bonnar said. “He was able to confide in him and Paul would have organised whatever he needed, the same as all of our players. So there was a concern there and they went further into it and I suppose his surgeon or whoever he met advised him to step away from contact sports. I think the sort of man that Pádraic is, he didn't want this to be hanging over himself or the team, he just felt he needed to make an announcement and move forward.

“He would have put a message into our WhatsApp this morning to the players. It was always a dream of his to play for Tipperary and players knew that and he cherished every moment of it. He loved every moment of it."