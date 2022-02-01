Cork's little clubs gear up for big debate

Given the seismic change of personnel and structure in Cork GAA and painful issues with the redevelopment of its €100m headquarters, the lot of the county’s fourth tier of club and player might walk unnoticed past most people’s eyeline.

However, a vote Tuesday night on the future of the junior championships in the county represents an important moment for the way Cork organises its most populated competitions. And for enhancing the standards and conditions its most important asset, the players, operate under.

The County Board has undertaken a rigorous and well-received revamp of its county championships in the last two years but the junior grades, involving a whopping 164 teams (72 in hurling, 92 in football) remains beyond the pale, semi-autonomous due to its divisional structures and traditions. It has operated to its own rhythms and idiosyncrasies, each with its own quirks, systems and formats, rules and bye-laws.

In theory, it seems perfect that the eight divisions in Cork produces a junior champion from football and from hurling to emerge into the quarter-finals of the county — and for a long time it was. It has been an unchallenged boast in some quarters that the Cork’s Junior championship is the toughest of them all. AIB might even be proud. The case for retaining and enhancing the divisional championships is that nothing beats winning a local election fight.

However, the success of the new grades and structures in the senior and intermediate grades has cast an unflattering spotlight on the junior competitions. Senior clubs have got used to new, vibrant championships and want their second-string sides, sprinkled with nascent talent, to be exposed to the same standards and structures at the county level. The bigger clubs, with the population and the player base, say meaningful games are key to retaining numbers. It is hard to argue with that.

There are three options to vote on Tuesday, but two in reality as the status quo is really no longer fit for purpose. Proposal A reduces both hurling and football competition to four grades (Premier Senior, Senior A, Intermediate and a 16-team Premier Junior) and a straw poll of opinions indicates this is the preferred change for the divisional boards because it streamlines the county competition and bulks up the divisions with a fresh infusion of regraded clubs. That could prove a double-edged sword. An increase of teams in the 2023 campaigns may prove a tipping point in terms of manageability. An uncharitable narrative might suggest some divisions are struggling to run their competitions as is, much less with an additional batch of clubs and games.

Proposal B redraws the grades into five 12-team tiers in both codes. There are already five in hurling, meaning the lower Intermediate championship would become the 12-team Premier Junior. In football, it would require an additional grade — the lowest four sides in the current Intermediate championship being joined by the eight divisional junior winners in 2023.

When one looks at a division like Imokilly (East Cork) hurling, it is easy to understand a level of anxiety that the quality is being stripped from their local championships. Such as been the success of East Cork hurling clubs that only three first teams — St Ita’s, Carrignavar, and Cobh — remain in the divisional JAHC.

The counterpoint is that Proposal B only takes one additional team out of each division. Like the other grades, relegation and promotion would be built into the new system.

Last week, Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan delivered a thorough presentation of the respective merits of each proposal, and by common consent, Tuesday’s vote will be very close, with legitimate argument on both sides.

It is perhaps facile to compartmentalise the debate into senior clubs and the county board versus the smaller clubs in the divisions, but it has been painted as such, a power grab by the rich and bountiful against the small and powerless. That is erroneous, of course, and if the debate focuses squarely on what is best for the playing population at the grade, the debate should arrive at an appropriate conclusion.

What is agreed on all sides, though, is that Junior club players want the opportunity to play against different and better opposition, justifiably arguing they should be exposed to the same standards as all other grades in the county.

The danger of Cork’s grassroot clubs and players — nothing represents the rank and file like junior clubs — being alienated to some degree is real.

The chairman of Glen Rovers, Liam Martin, is in favour of the five-tier proposal on the basis that it provides a better pathway for young players — and gives clubs in the city, challenged by other sports, a better chance of retaining healthy numbers.

“It’s about holding onto players and creating a pathway to allow them all play at the highest standard they can achieve. The importance of this vote cannot be overestimated — we want to create the most meaningful championship competitions we can for every player. We have done that with the upper tiers, and it is timely now to do the same with the Junior.” He echoed a gripe voiced around that country — that those out of the lowered U17 minor grade have found themselves in limbo without games — a countywide Premier Junior grade will help give that cohort meaningful championship action.

Either way, the lot of Cork teams — especially football — will be assisted by changes to the grade. Under Proposal A, the 37th best side in the county will represent the county in a provincial championship that has become a virtual procession for Kerry. Even Proposal B would see the 49th best side, an improvement on the current 53rd.

It is hardly the most important consideration, though. Cork has been quietly tidying up its domestic affairs and sees this as an important realignment of the most populated grade in the most populous GAA county in the country.

One delegate described the decision tonight as ‘huge’ for future standards in the county. Even allowing for hyperbole, its importance is manifestly evident.