GAA should revise cashless ticketing system for elderly, says Age Action

Age Action have called for the GAA to reconsider their cashless ticket system in order to assist older supporters.

Although tickets are also available from Centra and SuperValu, the encouragement to purchase online has excluded a large proportion of pensioners, according to the age advocacy organisation. This past weekend was the GAA’s first full cashless set of fixtures where tickets could not be purchased either at the turnstiles or nearby kiosks. Instead, they must be bought prior to arriving at the ground.

“About two-thirds of people over the age of 65 either don’t use the internet or have below basic skills,” said Celine Clarke, Age Action’s head of advocacy and communications.

“The obvious implication with the drive to have online ticket sales is that many older persons won’t be able to access them. Then they would be required to seek the help of others and this takes away their autonomy by creating a dependency on another person and why should we do that, why should we put people in that situation.

“We understand that a digital first approach has many efficiencies but it shouldn’t be digital only. That’s a key thing. We appreciate there are options for people to get tickets in store and some people will be able to avail, some won’t, but the bottom line is not everybody has equitable access to be able to purchase the ticket because there are a large group of people who are digitally excluded,” she added.

GAA director of communications Alan Milton responded: “All Allianz League round fixtures are now available via GAA.ie and from approximately 330 Centras and SuperValu stores nationwide meaning one visit to a store can provide access to match tickets for all upcoming games. The GAA is aware that not everyone can purchase via the on-line platform and have therefore invested in the retail network to ensure all supporters have access to tickets. Tickets are and will continue to be available via the traditional club and county network also.”

Age Action has not received any complaints about the move by the GAA to do away with concessions in the league for old age pensioners as well as students.