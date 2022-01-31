Oisín McConville: We’ve had lots of false dawns. This seems different

'There was something momentous about this. Unless you’re from Armagh, it’s hard to grasp just significant it was'
Armagh’s Rian O'Neill is challenged by Ryan Basquel and Emmett O Conghaile of Dublin

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 22:37
Larry Ryan

Oisín McConville is begging himself not to get carried away. He’s acutely aware January signs have often sent fans and pundits on detours away from reality. He knows Tyrone are coming down the track next weekend to mock any hostages to fortune. 

Yet the former Armagh great cannot but regard Saturday evening’s stylish and comprehensive win over Dublin in Croke Park as a ‘momentous' occasion for the county.

“There was something momentous about this. Unless you’re from Armagh, it’s hard to grasp just significant it was,” McConville said, on the Irish Examiner Allianz League Podcast. 

“There’s a thing niggling in my head: even when the game was over the Dubs were very complimentary about the performance. You hope it’s not tapping a little guy on the head and saying ‘you’re great’, but really you’re not that great.

“That niggle was in my head, but I came home and watched the game again and realised all the things you want in a serious inter-county team were there.

“I don’t want to think too far into the future, I want to enjoy the moment for what it was.

“We’ve had lots of false dawns, lots of times we’ve thought we’re back. Lots of times we thought we could compete with anyone and then got the mother and father of a good hiding.

“It seems to be something different this time. I do think there’s a lot of substance. I think the panel runs deeper than it has for some time. There’s a second string of players that I think are confident enough to come in and do a job. It just felt really good to be there.”  

McConville’s nephew Rian O’Neill was named man of the match after a 1-4 haul and his stellar uncle believes the youngster has recently taken a significant step towards fulfilling immense potential.

“I think in the last six months, he's there. Regardless of what’s thrown at him. I think his consistency is phenomenal. Not to eulogise about your nephew too much, but the thing I like about him is that even when things aren't rolling for him, he has an effect on the games because he works so hard. He’ll hunt someone down or turn someone over. That’s the biggest compliment I can give him.

“It’s a real indication he has matured and gone to the next level. The head doesn't go anymore when things don't go his way. In the past he might have lashed out, he got the line once or twice, but he’s learned from that and matured. He’s very close to being where he needs to be in terms of being a top, top level inter-county footballer.”

