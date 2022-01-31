Thurles may host Cork v Clare Munster clash after Ed Sheeran's Páirc gig

Trip to Tipp may be on the cards for county rivals on May 15
Thurles may host Cork v Clare Munster clash after Ed Sheeran's Páirc gig

Semple Stadium in Thurles could yet host Cork's meeting with Clare in the Munster SHC as Páirc Uí Chaiomh is not expected to be ready after the Ed Sheeran concert. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 21:00
John Fogarty

Cork and Clare’s Munster SHC Round 4 game on May 15 could yet be played in Semple Stadium.

The counties face off in their Division 1, Group A opener in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday but their championship game will almost certainly be played elsewhere as the pitch won’t be ready in time following the Ed Sheeran concerts at the stadium in late April.

Páirc Uí Rinn has been considered the most likely alternative, although Thurles is believed to be a strong option to accommodate a large crowd at the business end of the competition. Cork face Tipperary in Semple Stadium in the final round the following weekend.

Páirc Uí Rinn has a current capacity of 11,400 but it could be increased to 15,000 based on remedial work being completed. The Munster SFC semi-final between Cork and Kerry on May 7 is still expected to be played there.

