Meath's winter of discontent spills into spring

At a meeting in Gulliver’s Suite at the Knightsbrook Hotel in Trim last October, a huge cheer and a lengthy ovation thundered through the room after a proposal to remove Andy McEntee from his position as Meath manager was defeated.

The meeting of club delegates was required after executive committee members voted by eight to seven against retaining McEntee the previous week. McEntee’s position was discussed by delegates for around 90 minutes before the proposal received just 36% support from the delegates, well shy of the 60% required.

After the result was announced, county chairman John Kavanagh expressed his hope that Meath would move forward as a “united county”. Yet that was always highly aspirational, especially for McEntee after the executive committee’s vote of no confidence and with a share of the clubs wanting him gone.

After last year’s championship, a separate independent review into McEntee’s progress was conducted by a three-man committee. The numbers wouldn’t have been kind to McEntee with just a 46% win rate in league and championship.

The progress made in 2019 when McEntee guided Meath to Division 1 and into the Super 8s had stalled and Meath have been frustrated by instability and wildly oscillating form ever since.

Meath manager Andy McEntee looks on from the sideline during Sunday’s dismal Allianz FL Division 2 loss to Galway in Salthill when his side failed to register a score in the first half. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Nothing has underlined that instability more than the massive turnover of players Meath have used under McEntee in league and championship, which is now over 80. Meath have used 12 different goalkeepers. They’ve had 15 different freetakers.

McEntee’s commitment is undoubted, but the revolving door policy has fostered that instability and bred the culture of inconsistency.

The difficult breeze and horrendous conditions were a factor in Meath failing to score in the first half in Salthill on Sunday, but it wasn’t a total surprise either; Meath only scored one point in the first half of the 2019 Leinster final against Dublin; they only managed 0-2 in the first half of the 2020 provincial decider against the same opposition.

In last year’s key Division 2 promotion semi-final against Kildare, Meath scored 0-4 in the first half. They were excellent in the second half of the Leinster semi-final against Dublin last July, but they were 11 points down at half-time having only clocked six points.

That comeback sparked memories of what it used to be like against Dublin, but the disappointment of another defeat was compounded by the jingoistic mood around the county in the early autumn of 2021 when the minors won the All-Ireland and the Meath ladies secured a brilliant All-Ireland senior title. The huge outpouring of emotion afterwards offered further proof of how starved Meath are of success, and of how they always expect more at senior level.

Dublin’s dominance and their grip on Leinster has placed different demands on Meath, but tradition still insists that Meath should be doing better.

That desire has also fostered tension and expectation around every Meath manager since Seán Boylan.

In the 17 years since Boylan departed, Meath’s six managers in the intervening period have all been subjected to an angry fusion of abrupt dismissals, heated questions, and fractious outcomes, all stirred in a stew of bad blood.

McEntee narrowly avoided getting boiled in that pot last October but the heat has really been turned up now. On the other hand, he’s been given more than enough time to try and turn this around. Apart from Mick O’Dowd, who did four years between 2013-’16, the most any of the other managers — Eamonn Barry, Colm Coyle, Eamonn O’Brien, and Séamus McEnaney — got was two years.

McEntee is now into his sixth season which also makes him the joint-third longest-serving manager (alongside Billy Lee) with one county after Colm Collins and Kieran McGeeney. Collins and Lee have done incredible jobs with Clare and Limerick while McGeeney was protected during many barren years with Armagh because of his iconic status as a player, something McEntee doesn’t have in Meath.

McEntee will keep going but what has surely infuriated him more than anything is that Meath have never really been a team in his image. McEntee hasn’t been able to inspire the players to show that same manic and unrelenting spirit, that cussedness and stoic resolve that defined the McEntees.

McEntee will dig in and do everything he can to try and turn this around.

The players have to share significant responsibility too in that process, but even McEntee surely accepts now that a repeat of any more days like Sunday will signal the endgame for him before the season even warms up.