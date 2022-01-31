Erika O’Shea switches focus from court to Cork All-Ireland bid

TG4 All-Star and Cork senior Erika O’Shea is eager to get the new LGFA season underway with a new manager at the helm.

O’Shea burst on to the national stage thanks to Ephie Fitzgerald. Now, ahead of the 2022 National League campaign, the TG4 LGFA All-Star will be working with a new inter-county manager and backroom team led by Mourneabbey’s Shane Ronayne.

“Ephie Fitzgerald gave me my break and I couldn’t speak highly enough of him,” O’Shea admitted.

“Ephie was very good to me and I will always be grateful to him. His training sessions were always tough. Shane Ronayne is the same and a very experienced manager as well.

“Shane is very intense but he is a very, very talented coach. I couldn’t speak highly enough of him either. I’m excited for the new experience while, obviously, sad to see Ephie go as well.”

The Macroom star has been honing her handling skills in basketball arenas this past month. The UL student was part of Glanmire’s recent Women’s National Basketball Cup final success over DCU Mercy.

As for football, Cork’s first competitive outing under Shane Ronayne will be on February 12th away to the county that ended their 2021 All-Ireland aspirations, Meath.

“There are no easy games but that helps keep us on our toes,” the Cork senior commented.

“Shane Ronayne is focussing on (getting back to) an All-Ireland final and that’s all that’s in his head at the moment. The league will be an opportunity to try out new players and get some (inter-county) experience, a chance for management to see everyone. Hopefully, it will be worthwhile.”

A multi-talented athlete, O’Shea offered up an honest reply when quizzed on the possibility of joining the growing number of Irish players signing up for AFLW franchises in Australia.

“The AFLW is definitely, in the long run, something I would like to try if I got the chance but it is all about inter-county first and try my best to get a few All-Irelands!” O’Shea added.

“Looking at Cora Staunton and all those other talented players going over. I would like to give it a go. I think it would be cool, in a couple of years.”