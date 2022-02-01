Paul Galvin already impressing in Kildare coaching role

Paul Galvin: Already a success with Kildare

Tue, 01 Feb, 2022 - 15:00
Ger McNally

Kildare management and players have hailed the input of former Kerry star Paul Galvin.

Although initially billed in some quarters as a forwards coach, manager Glenn Ryan confirmed that Galvin is currently working on improving skill levels within the squad.

“There’s probably an emphasis in our games that is taking people’s focus away from the simple basic things in our game, which are the skills,” said Ryan. “We always try to work on the skills.

“Maybe with Paul there, we might be able to focus on them a little bit more.”

The three-time All Star was not on the sideline as Kildare drew with his native Kerry in St Conleth’s Park on Sunday, but the Finuge man has been working with the Kildare players at their training base in Newbridge in recent weeks.

Kevin Flynn is one player who is relishing learning from Galvin. Turning 25 this week, the Celbridge man was deployed at midfield at the weekend, having previously been utilised primarily as a wing-back.

Flynn believes that insights from Galvin will prove invaluable as he aims to develop new skills.

“For a man who was very skilful himself in the way he played, he’s just trying to instil that in us a little bit,” said Flynn.

“We had a couple of turnovers out there, couple of passes going astray, so I think that’s an area he’s really going to focus on.

“I’m working off both sides and just being a better all-round player, that was something that obviously he was very good at when he played.

“I’m still learning about playing around the middle, for a couple of the kickouts there [on Sunday] I was a bit off Seanie O’Shea. In terms of freedom, I feel I can really influence the game compared to wing-back, where I am a little more restricted to one side.”

